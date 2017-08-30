The 4K, 60fps Panasonic GH5 will soon get HDR video with firmware update

Why it matters to you Panasonic GH5 owners, take note: A number of big improvements are coming in September, but you have to remember to download the new software.

Panasonic promised a few new features for the GH5 via firmware when the camera launched — and now, those features are launching with a few extras. On Wednesday, the company announced the Panasonic GH5 firmware update version 2.0, bringing a number of previously promised features as well as adding new options based on user feedback for both photo and video.

The updated software brings a number of performance enhancements, including improved autofocus. Panasonic says the new firmware improves performance in low-contrast environments, helping the camera select the subject in difficult scenes. Tracking autofocus has also been improved for recording videos. A few other autofocus changes aim for easier usability, including the ability to change the focus point even after the shutter release is pressed halfway.

While the GH5 can shoot up to 12 frames per second using a traditional burst mode, a 6K and 4K photo mode creates bursts up to 30fps. That feature is getting a bit better with the update — Panasonic says that after downloading the firmware, the wait time before shooting the next burst has been cut in half. Loop recording is now also available in the 6K photo mode.

One of the GH5’s biggest selling points is 4K, 60fps video with a much longer record time than other cameras and the company is continuing to expand on video features through updated firmware. Video shooters can now shoot in a 4K HDR mode, which captures more detail in the brightest and darkest areas of the scene. The new feature is accessible by choosing the Hybrid Log Gamma option from the photo styles.

A number of new video recording modes are now also part of the update — including 4:2:2 10-bit 4K/FHD recording and 18 megapixel high-resolution anamorphic video.

The camera’s in-body image stabilization also gets an enhancement with a new handshake correction mode. Image Stabilization Lock is a new feature that helps keep the shot steady, used only when the viewing angle of the video doesn’t change.

A number of other features enhance the camera’s user experience, like displaying the time left and the number of photos taken while shooting a time lapse. Several new settings are available to set for one of the camera’s five customizable function buttons. A few big fixes are part of the update as well.

The firmware will be available for download at the end of September though Panasonic’s global support page.