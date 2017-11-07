Peak Design is revamping photographer favorites with slimmer, sleeker designs

Camera accessory company Peak Design became the second most crowdfunded company in Kickstarter history last year — and now the company is preparing for an encore with a “Greatest Hits” Kickstarter. The new project, which ends on November 11, is a short campaign to fund the updated versions of the Capture camera clip and Slide and Slide Lite camera straps.

The Capture is one of Peak Design’s more popular products — the clip system allows photographers to attach their camera to a belt, backpack strap, or bag. The Capture V3 keeps that same versatility, but comes in a smaller, lighter design, thanks to the new construction from machined and anodized aluminum.

Peak Design says the update makes the Capture more comfortable than previous versions. For photographers who are toting around a lot of gear or using the clip all day, Peak Design is also launching one with a Pro Pad, a cushion for more comfortable wear. Like the earlier versions, the Capture attaches to the camera quickly but securely using a mount that sits in the camera’s tripod attachment. That mounting plate is low profile in the latest version and a new dual plate add-on still allows for mounting on a tripod without removing the plate. Peak Design also says the update has an even smoother attachment system.

The two next products in the “Greatest Hits” Kickstarter are two versions of the company’s popular camera strap, the Slide and Slide Lite. The cross-body straps offer more stability and comfort than a traditional neck strap. Peak Design redesigned the anchor links to fit more camera eyelets and created a slimmer anchor mount. The straps also use updated grips and more durable nylon. The newest version will also be available in both the original black and a gray with leather accents.

The Slide is designed for use with DSLRs, while the Slide Lite is designed for mirrorless systems.

The Kickstarter campaign has already meet their $100,000 goal four times over. The Slide Lite is available for pledges of $35, the Slide for $50, the Capture for $55 and the Capture with Pro Pad for $70, along with additional options for carrying multiple cameras. Backing the Kickstarter project saves between $15-$35 off the expected list price. Add-on options also offer discounts on Peak Design’s bags. Peak Design expects to ship the products to backers in mid-December.