Digital Trends
Photography

Phase One’s upgradeable Infinity IQ4 medium format camera platform boasts 150MP

Hillary Grigonis
By
1 of 9
phase one infinity xf announced iq4 150mp camera system back image paul reiffer
Phase One / Back Image by Paul Reiffer
phase one infinity xf announced iq4 150mp camera system example kit
Phase One XF IQ4 150MP Phase One
phase one infinity xf announced iq4 150mp achromatic camera system example kit
Phase One XF IQ4 150MP Achromatic Phase One
phase one infinity xf announced iq4 100mp trichromatic camera system example kit
Phase One XF IQ4 100MP Trichromatic Phase One
phase one infinity xf announced camera system front view
Phase One
phase one infinity xf announced iq4 150mp camera system side view
Phase One
phase one infinity xf announced iq4 camera system 35mm lens
Phase One
phase one infinity xf announced iq4 camera system side view
Phase One
phase one infinity xf announced iq4 camera system standard kit
Phase One

Digital cameras may age in dog years, but Phase One’s newest medium format system are designed to adapt to new technology over time. On August 28, Phase Once unveiled the XF IQ4 Infinity Platform system, a modular medium format camera platform launching with three different versions, all with megapixel counts in the three-digit range. The IQ4 150MP (which is actually 151 megapixels, for anyone who’s counting), the IQ4 100 MP Trichromatic (101 megapixels), and the IQ4 150MP Achromatic (151 monochrome megapixels) are all included in the new Infinity Platform that expands the company’s existing XF system.

Phase One says that the Infinity Platform is designed to evolve over time, either to integrate new technological advancements or to adapt to the photographer’s changing workflow. While the company hasn’t yet shared technical specifications and didn’t detail exactly how that’s possible, the new platform is part of the XF family, which uses interchangeable backs to swap out the sensor.

While the series is designed to adapt over time, it’s still starting out with what appears to be a pretty strong list of advanced features. The two 150-megapixel cameras (the Achromatic shoots in black-and-white only) are the first medium format cameras to break the 150-megapixel mark, according to Phase One.

The new Infinity Platform also has the core of the company’s editing software, Capture One, built in. This improves preview quality and allows photographers to process images within the camera itself, including converting RAW files to JPEGs. The update also allows for faster frame rates and improved live view performance.

The Infinity bodies offer both XQD and SD card slots to store images. Wireless, USB-C, and Ethernet tethering options are also included. Another new feature separates the time lapse and bracketing tools from the camera body itself, a change that Phase One says allows the images to be synchronized with those from other camera bodies.

“Our customers drive us to break down barriers and keep pushing forward,” Henrik O. Håkonsson, Phase One CEO & President, said in a press release. “With the Infinity Platform we are completely dedicated to grow the IQ4, adapting and expanding incrementally to match the pace of technology — making it unique in the photographic world — a camera investment that pays back with years of cutting-edge operation.”

The Infinity Platform cameras are compatible with any of the platform’s Blue Ring lenses — and a blue ring lens is included with the new camera prices along with five-year warranties and uptime guarantees. All three new modular cameras will launch in October. The XF IQ4 150MP lists for around $52,000, the XF IQ4 100 MP Trichromatic for about $48,000, and the XF IQ4 150MP Achromatic for about $55,000.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL: Everything we know
utah lensless window camera research web
Photography

Lensless cameras could turn windows into sensors, even pointed the ‘wrong’ way

A research group at the University of Utah is rethinking cameras for machines and not humans. The result? A lensless camera pointed at the edge of a piece of glass, instead of looking through the glass.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
DJI Mavic 2 Pro
Emerging Tech

DJI Mavic 2 Pro vs Mavic 2 Zoom: What’s the real difference?

DJI's Mavic 2 series drones are ready to fly -- but which one is right for you? The Mavic 2 Pro and Mavic 2 Zoom are nearly identical save for their cameras. Here's what you need to know about these powerful new UAVs.
Posted By Daven Mathies
tokyo 2020 olympics facial recognition
Business

Biometrics scanner catches impostor at U.S. airport on just third day of use

Well, that didn't take long. The US Customs and Border Patrol says that a new biometrics system flagged a man using a fake passport on the third day that a biometrics was in use at Washinton Dulles International Airport.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
GoPro Tips
Photography

Here are 8 GoPro tips to get the most out of your action cam

There's more to your GoPro camera than just mounting it to your skateboard. Whether it's finding the best accessories or understanding the settings more thoroughly, learn to shoot video like a pro with these simple GoPro tips and tricks.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
Red Hydrogen One
Mobile

Red delays shipping Hydrogen One, shares beautiful press images instead

Red is slowly but surely releasing more details about its upcoming smartphone, the Hydrogen One. Now, we have a few more details about availability and where to find and share that 4V holographic content.
Posted By Steven Winkelman, Hillary Grigonis
Nikon Z7 Mirrorless Camera
Photography

Photo FOMO: What’s stranger, a selfie by a DSLR or a Taylor Swift Fuji?

In this week's Photo FOMO, see why Jauwei is coming under fire for smartphone camera ads (again) and what, exactly, a Taylor Swift camera looks like. There's also info about Yoguno's new lens and new XQD cards.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
best drone photos sky pixel 2
Emerging Tech

The best drone photos from around the world

Most of today's drones come equipped with high-end cameras, which are quickly revolutionizing the world of aerial photography as we know it. Here are some of the best drone photos from around the world.
Posted By Parker Hall
Apple iPhone 7 Plus iphone 8 plus
Photography

How to hide photos on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch

People take tons of photos using their smartphones, but not all are meant to be shared or seen. Luckily, hiding photos on your iOS device is easy, whether you want to use built-in utilities or apps with added security.
Posted By Brie Barbee
Sony Cyber-shot RX100 V best point-and-shoot camera
Photography

These point-and-shoot cameras make your smartphone pics look like cave paintings

If your smartphone camera just isn't giving you the results you're looking for, maybe it's time to step up your game. The latest and greatest point-and-shoot cameras offer large sensors, tough bodies, and long lenses - something no phone…
Posted By Gannon Burgett
sony-a9-best-mirrorless-camera
Photography

The best mirrorless cameras pack all the power of a DSLR, minus the bulk

Mirrorless cameras offer a lot of photography firepower, inside a compact body. Explore the best mirrorless cameras, from the pro-level to the beginner-friendly shooters, in this guide.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9
Photography

Don't fake it in Instagram! Shoot real retro with our favorite instant cameras

Instant film photography has had its ups and downs, but now it's enjoying a revival. To help you find the best instant camera for your needs, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorites, from basic to extraordinary.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
best dslr cameras dslrs
Photography

When you're ready to shoot seriously, these are the best DSLRs you can buy

For many photographers the DSLR is the go-to camera. With large selection of lenses, great low-light performance, and battery endurance, these DSLRs deliver terrific image quality for stills and videos.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
ifa 2017 front entrance
Android Army

IFA 2018 Complete Coverage

CES may be the largest consumer electronics show in the U.S., but IFA owns bragging rights as the largest CE show outside the states. In 2018, the show will run Aug. 31 to Sept. 5, and because of its timing (just in time for buyers to…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
awesome tech you cant buy yet logicink wearable feature
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: UV-sensitive tattoos and ultrasonic washing machines

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle