Photo FOMO: Photography ‘could be a sign of terrorism,’ film-inspired presets

Afraid of missing out on the latest photo industry news while you’re out, well, actually taking pictures? Photo FOMO is all the news you might have missed this week, published on the weekends. Alongside the biggest stories of the week, like Nikon’s crazy new 125x zoom camera, A.I. that can clean up noisy photos, the world’s tallest monopod, and the end of the Nikon 1 series; find briefs on the latest in accessories and photo industry news from this week with Photo FOMO.

Photography is a sign of … terrorism?

Cameras are sometimes mistaken as weaponry, but this week the Department of Homeland tweeted a warning that “photography and surveillance could be a sign of terrorism-related suspicious activity.” To be fair, the tweet clarifies that it is “prolonged interest … in an unusual or covert manner,” but that didn’t stop photographers from protesting the advice.

Tweeters responded with statements from the fact that taking photos on public property is legal to photographers with their own stories about being questioned to a link to the American Civil Liberties Union’s guide on what to do if you’re stopped by police while out taking pictures.

Know the signs! Did you know photography and surveillance could be a sign of terrorism-related suspicious activity? If you notice this, be sure to report it to local authorities. #seesay #protectyoureveryday pic.twitter.com/Xu9L6p5FcR — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) July 9, 2018

Mastin Labs brings three Kodak film looks to Lightroom

Photo preset company Mastin Labs launched its latest set of presets, and it’s a trio of Lightroom and Photoshop presets based on three Kodak films. The pack includes Kodak Extar, Gold 200, and Tri-X films. Mastin Labs creates the presets by shooting a digital photo, then shooting the exact same photo on film. That process serves as a reference to recreate the look of that film with digital profiles. Available for Lightroom and Photoshop, the set of presets sells for $99.

Skylum Luminar gets several improvements for Windows user

Formerly Mac-only, Skylum (previously Macphun) is continuing to expand the Windows version of its image editing software. In Skylum Luminar 2018 Version 1.3.0, Windows users will see a number of improvements, including new white balance options and the option to save an image’s editing history. The update also supports DNG Camera Profiles, which serves as a customizable starting point for RAW images. The update includes enhanced speed when opening a RAW file. The Mac version doesn’t have the same long list of updates but adds some plugin support for Imagenomic and a new DxO film pack.

Godox adds mid-level flash AD400Pro with quick recycle times

Godox’s line of all-in-one outdoor flashes just got a little bigger — the Godox AD400Pro is a 400Ws photo flash that boasts a recycle time from .01 seconds to a one-second refresh. Color temperature is adjustable, while the flash also accommodates modifiers. Rated for 390 flashes at top power before the battery runs out, the flash also supports TTL compatibility with most major camera brands. While not the most powerful in the line or the smallest, the AD400Pro sits at a middle ground between power and portability. While pricing hasn’t yet been released, the flash is slated for release next month.