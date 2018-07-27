Photo FOMO: Adobe’s slick Hollywood editing suite, IGTV’s test for teasers

Digital Trends
Afraid of missing out on the latest photo industry news while you’re out, well, actually taking pictures? Photo FOMO is all the news you might have missed this week, published on the weekends. Alongside the biggest stories of the week, like Nikon finally admitting the development of a full frame mirrorless camera, Peak Design’s latest Kickstarter, and a night vision action camera; find briefs on the latest in accessories and photo industry news from this week with Photo FOMO.

Adobe’s newest office gives video editors a Hollywood level editing suite

What better way to learn advanced video editing than from the company that actually made the software? On Wednesday, June 25, Abode unveiled a new office in downtown Santa Monica, California. The office is the company’s first space designed specifically for the needs of the entertainment industry, intentionally located near Hollywood.

The new office includes an advanced editing suite. Adobe says this space will allow video pros a spot to experiment and learn while also meeting with Adobe’s Hollywood team. For Adobe, the space allows it to gather direct feedback to integrate into future software.

“Our mission is to give editors the tools that can help bring their artistic vision to life,” Steve Warner, vice president of digital and audio at Adobe, said in a statement. “What better way to meet that goal than to talk to the professionals who are creating cutting-edge entertainment every day.  We take feedback to heart and are excited to create a dedicated Adobe home in Los Angeles, where we can work side-by-side with the post-production community and better support each other.”

SKOUT is an ergonomic camera strap alternative designed for active photographers

Camera accessory company Cotton Carrier is back with a new take on carrying a camera — the SKOUT. Now on Kickstarter, the SKOUT is a camera harness designed to keep the camera from bouncing around as you move. The SKOUT uses the twist lock found in the company’s other products but places the camera on the chest in an ergonomic harness.

Cotton Carrier says that SKOUT keeps the camera (or a pair of binoculars) accessible while being comfortable and stable enough for photographers to take a camera along while biking, running or climbing. The twist mount keeps the camera secure while not in use, while a camera leash offers a strap-like drop protection. The Kickstarter campaign was fully funded after three days and the campaign now sits at over 500 percent funded. If the project is successful, early backers can pick up a SKOUT starting at about $50.

Olympus partners with Barbershop for bags and straps designed just for the PEN and OM-D bodies

Olympus shooters have a new option for carrying their gear. A new line from Barbershop is designed specifically to match the size and style of the Olympus PEN and OM-D systems. The collection uses handcrafted leather with an Olympus logo embossed and the bag can also be personalized with the photographer’s initials without an extra charge. The collection includes a wrist strap, hand strap, cross-body strap, and a shoulder bag, available directly from Olympus.

Aging Panasonic GH2 gets a battery update

The Panasonic GH2 may be eight years old and several generations behind the current cameras, but Panasonic apparently hasn’t forgotten about the 2010 mirrorless camera. This week, the company launched updated firmware — it’s a fix that improves compatibility of the battery. The firmware is available from Panasonic.

Instagram tests bringing IGTV videos into the feed (sort of)

Instagrams vertical-loving video platform is tucked away inside a small icon in the app but the platform is testing a bit more dominant way to see what’s new on the network’s videos. Instagram this week confirmed that the company is testing a carousel at the top of the Instagram feed for the latest IGTV videos from accounts you follow. The move is similar to the way Stories are displayed at the top of the feed.

The carousel shows a preview image and the name of the video to tempt clicks. IGTV is only a month old, but placing the videos more prominently at the top of the feed may bring new views to the young video platform. As just a test, there is no word yet if the feature will see a wider rollout.

