Photo FOMO: Peak Design says failure is unacceptable; color film aged like wine

Share

Afraid of missing out on the latest photo industry news while you’re out, well, actually taking pictures? Photo FOMO is all the news you might have missed this week, published on the weekends. Alongside the biggest stories of the week, like the new zoom on the Sony RX100 VI, the return of the Nik Collection, and JVC’s new waterproof camcorders, find briefs on the latest in accessories and photo industry news from this week with Photo FOMO.

Lomography shares ages limited Color Negative F2/400 120 film

Does film age like wine? Lomography thinks so and now a stash of 120mm film the company bought in 2010 is available in limited quantities. The F2/400 120 medium format film was left to age in proper storage for eight years, which Lomography says helped give the film Tungsten undertones and an X-Pro like feel. The company offered a similar sale of aged 35mm film last year. The film is now available from Lomography’s online store, starting at about $45 for five rolls.

Shutterstock makes big strides in aerial video with new DroneBase deal

Looking for drone video? Shutterstock’s collection now includes more than ever before, thanks to a distribution deal with DroneBase announced on June 7. The agreement brings hundreds of DroneBase 4K videos to the stock platform. Because of DroneBase’s existing network, the agreement brings drone footage shot in locations over the world. The DroneBase videos are now available for licensing from Shutterstock.

Sony World Photography Awards 2019 open to submissions

The Sony World Photography Awards is one of the largest competitions in the industry and submissions for the 2019 contest are already open. Photographers can now submit work at worldphoto.org, including free submissions. The 2019 contest includes the traditional list of categories for the professional, open and youth competitions along with a handful of new categories. The professional contest now has a Brief category for a series centering on a specific theme, with this year’s theme as “Identity.” The pro category also now includes a Documentary category, while the open competition has a new Creative category.

Photographers can enter at the Sony World Photo Contest website, with deadlines ranging from November to January depending on the category entered.

Stocksy is now open to new members

The artist-owned stock platform Stocksy United is now open to new contributors. Stocksy recently announced the removal of the contributor limits the platform has had in place since launching in 2012. Stocksy previously had a 1,000-member limit but has since increased the requirement to allow for more contributors. The decision was made through a co-op resolution vote and a yearly vote will be held to determine whether to accept new members that year.

Potential new contributors can apply at Stocksy’s website.

Peak Design photographers may be eligible for a free upgrade

Peak Design is launching the fourth generation of the Anchor connectors that quickly secure the camera to different accessories — and previous customers could be eligible for a free upgrade. Peak Design says version three of the anchors had some reports of wearing out early. Because of those reports, the company has updated the anchor design and is offering free upgrades for photographers using the third generation. The new anchors use a thicker cord.

The failure rate is seven out of 1 million anchors, but the company says the failure is still unacceptable. To find out if existing gear qualifies, photographers can use Peak Design’s survey.