Photo FOMO: Get a (lens) grip, Sony a7 III firmware fix, Rylo gains 180 mode

Afraid of missing out on the latest photo industry news while you’re out, well, actually taking pictures? Photo FOMO is all the news you might have missed this week, published on the weekends. Alongside the biggest stories of the week, like Canon’s new tiny pocket printer, the JPEG XS format, and GoPro’s Tread-Up program, find briefs on the latest in accessories and photo industry news from this week with Photo FOMO.

Rylo Camera gains 180 shooting, remote capture

Rylo’s 360 camera is less gimmicky than most immersive cameras and the compact camera just got a few more features. With a firmware update, the Rylo Camera can now shoot in a 180-degree mode. Rylo says the mode is designed for shots when one lens will be blocked but YouTube also has a 180 mode for immersive shots that just don’t really need that rear view.

Along with the new shooting mode, the camera also gains a remote shooting mode via Bluetooth and the app. The feature comes first to iOS users but is coming to Android soon, the company says. The update also includes the option to add a 10-second delay to photos. When editing, the camera also adds a blur effect for time-lapses.

Current Rylo owners can gain the new features by updating the Rylo app, then updating the camera’s firmware using the app.

Band.it wants photographers to get a grip — literally — on their lens

A 2016 startup wants to help photographers get a better grip on their lens and keep lenses better protected. Band.it is a rubber grip custom fit to each of the major lens options. The company says the grips help prevent slipping while using the focus and zoom rings, while also enhancing precision. After launching a successful Kickstarter, the lens grips are now available without the crowdfunded risk for about $20.

The Sony a7 III gets the first firmware update, with a blinking pixel fix

Sony’s new a7 III already has the camera’s first firmware update. Version 1.01 fixes an issue that captured flickering pixels at the bottom of videos — Sony said the error only occurred with a combination of specific settings while using XVAC S 4K. The update also fixes an error that caused the touchscreen to become unresponsive. The firmware update is available from Sony.