Digital Trends
Photography

Photography News: Samsung’s new smartphone sensor is the smallest one yet

Hillary Grigonis
By

Afraid of missing out on the latest photo industry news while you’re out, well, actually taking pictures? Photography News of the Week is all the news you might have missed this week, published on the weekends. Alongside the biggest stories of the week, like the new Olympus OM-D E-M1X, Apple’s Shot on an iPhone contest, and DxOMark’s new “Selfie” scores, find briefs on the latest in accessories and photography news from this week.

The Kite Viato thinks outside the box for a tripod-focused camera backpack

Don’t like dropping your camera bag on the ground? The Kite Viato is a photography bag designed specifically to fit in the space directly underneath a tripod, offering a spot to swap lenses without kneeling in the dirt. The triangular-shaped bag attaches to the tripod, stashing gear for easy access.

The bag can even be worn with the tripod still mounted and set up, if you don’t mind looking a little odd and don’t want to set the tripod up again at the next spot. The bag has 15 liters of storage space with padding and waterproofing to help keep gear protected. When not mounted on a tripod, the back panel tucks in and the bag turns into a more typical backpack.

The bag comes from Kite Optics, a Belgium-based company that recently expanded distribution to the U.S. The bag is expected out at the end of February or early March, with pre-orders listed for about $220.

Meike’s 50mm f/1.7 is a Canon EOS R, Nikon Z mount lens on a budget

The recently launched Nikon Z series and Canon EOS R are beginning to gain third-party lens compatibility without an adapter. This week, Meike launched a 50mm f/1.7 lens for both the RF mount and Z mount. The lens was previously available for Sony FE shooters.

The Meike 50mm f/1.7 is a manual focus only lens. The all-metal body houses optics with six elements in five groups. The lens is also weather-sealed. But the biggest perk of the new lens? It sells for about $140.

Samsung just launched the smallest smartphone sensor yet

Samsung’s latest imaging sensor is also the industry’s most compact smartphone sensor. The Isocell Slim 3T2 is a 1/3.4 inch, 20-megapixel sensor that measures only about 1.5 millimeters diagonally. The smaller size will help hide the camera when used as a front-facing camera, reducing the size of the screen notch or the “hole-in display.” In rear-facing cameras, the sensor can help cut the size of the camera bump by seven percent compared to another Samsung 20-megapixel sensor.

Besides the small size, the sensor uses Samsung Tetracell, a technology that allows for that high resolution in good light but then merges four pixels into one for better results in low light with increased sensitivity. In rear-facing cameras, Samsung says the sensor can use an RGB filter instead of the Tetracell technology as a second telephoto sensor in dual-camera designs. The company says the sensor maintains a higher resolution at a 10x zoom than the current 20-megapixel sensor.

Samsung says the sensor will be integrated into smartphone production in the first quarter of 2019.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

AT&T 5G rollout: Everything you need to know
Up Next

'Fortnite' season 7, week 8 challenge guide: Search a hatch, rock lady, and flatbed
sony a6400 review hands on xxl
Product Review

Think you can’t afford an awesome camera? Then you haven’t seen Sony’s A6400

The A6400 continues Sony's approach of forging ahead with technological advancements while leaving an unrefined user experience unchanged. Still, you won't find a better camera for under $1,000.
Posted By David Elrich
gopro hero7 unveiled sleeve accessory
Deals

REI drops prices on the GoPro Hero 7 action camera by $50

GoPros have been around for years, and they are still one of the best action cams on the market — though they are usually quite expensive without a discount. Right now, you can save up to $50 on the Hero 7 from REI.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
google pixel cuts through ai hype 3 camera app
Mobile

Here are the best selfie cameras on the market, according to DxOMark

DxOMark, the company known for testing cameras, is now extending its smartphone analysis to include the front-facing camera. The Selfie ranking will be kept separate from the overall mobile score.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
iphone x camera bump
Mobile

Get your photos on billboards with Apple’s 2019 ‘Shot on iPhone’ program

Like previous years, Apple has once again launched its Shot on iPhone program, which encourages users to submit the best photos they've taken with their iPhone. Ultimately, the winners will get their photos featured on billboards.
Posted By Christian de Looper
remove the background from an image
Computing

Ditch the backdrop from your photos with these handy tools

Need to know how to remove the background from an image? Here's how, whether you prefer to use a premium program like Photoshop or one of the many web-based alternatives currently in existence.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Olympus OM-D E-M1X review
Product Review

Toss the tripod, Olympus’ latest camera provides rock-steady stabilization

Olympus had claimed that 6.5 stops of shake reduction was a theoretical limit for image stabilization. Apparently, they found a way to bend the laws of physics, as the new OM-D E-M1X has up to 7.5 stops of stabilizing power, the best of any…
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
hasselblad 80mm f19 hands on impressions xcd on3
Photography

We shot Hasselblad’s fastest lens ever, the XCD 80mm f/1.9, and it’s stunning

With an aperture that just breaks through the f/2 barrier, Hasselblad's new XCD 80mm f/1.9 is the first truly fast lens for the medium-format X1D-50c. The total number of lenses for the two-year-old system now stands at six.
Posted By Daven Mathies
olympus 150 400mm lens fl 700wr flash
Photography

Olympus shooters will soon have 1,000mm lenses and wireless flash capability

The Olympus family is about to gain longer lenses and a native wireless flash system. Olympus announced the development of the M.Zukio Digital ED 150-400mm F/4.5 TC1.25x IS Pro, as well as the new FL-700WR and wireless flash commander…
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Dropbox Notes
Photography

Dropbox adds time-stamped comments for video and audio file collaboration

Working with a team on a video or audio file? Dropbox will now allow you to add comments to a specific time in the video or audio file. The update also comes with improved options for working with video, like playback thumbnails.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Olympus Tough TG-4
Photography

Wet or dry, these rugged waterproof cameras capture your every adventure

Rugged cameras are designed to withstand nature's element. These waterproof, dust proof, and shock proof shooters can go wherever you take them, making them the perfect travel companions.
Posted By Daven Mathies
Sony A9
Product Review

A year after release, Sony's mighty A9 is still the camera to beat

Sony wowed the photography world when it introduced the sports-oriented A9 with its 20 fps electronic shutter and no-blackout viewfinder. A year later, the camera is still going strong -- and is yet to be dethroned.
Posted By David Elrich
Facebook
Social Media

Facebook is shutting down its Moments photo app because nobody knew it existed

Facebook Moments will soon join the list of Facebook's failed apps. The app, which was designed for a more private photo sharing using facial recognition, will be shutting down on February 25.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
hasselblad x1d 50c dxomark score review mirror 800x533 c
Product Review

With updates and new lenses, Hasselblad's medium-format baby grows into its own

With the X1D, Hasselblad took a bold step in a new direction and has remained committed to it with periodic firmware updates and many new lenses. But the mid-priced medium-format camera remains best suited to ultra-high-end photography.
Posted By Daven Mathies
iphone xr camera
Apple

Apple has just added a cash incentive to its ‘Shot on iPhone’ contest

Following complaints that Apple's "Shot on iPhone" contest appeared to offer no financial reward for the winning photographers, the company has reworded its terms and conditions to indicate that it will offer compensation.
Posted By Trevor Mogg