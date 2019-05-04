Share

Afraid of missing out on the latest photo industry news while you’re out, well, actually taking pictures? Photography News of the Week is all the news you might have missed this week, published on the weekends. Alongside the biggest stories of the week, like Adobe’s weird test, Instagram’s newest “camera” feature, and a social network for limited edition digital art, find briefs on the latest in accessories and photography news from this week.

Moment Pro gets more pro with focus peaking, highlight warnings

The Moment Pro app already has manual features designed to give smartphone cameras more control, but the latest update to the app will help photographers quickly see problems with the image. In an update launched this week, Moment Pro now includes focus peaking and highlight and shadow warnings.

Focus peaking makes using manual focus easier; the app’s screen highlights what’s in focus with colors, making it easier to see if the focus is properly set. The highlight and shadow warnings, also called zebra stripes, will alert users to areas of the image that are over or underexposed.

The update also allows Android users to choose the focus point and exposure spot separately while enhancing support for Samsung and OnePlus devices. The app sells for about $4 to $6 on iOS and Android.

Goodbye for good, Apple Aperture

Sure, Apple Aperture hasn’t been updated since 2014, but photographers still using the program will need to find a new photo editor after updating MacOS. Apple says that upcoming versions of macOS and macOS Mojave will no longer support the photo editor.

Users still working with the program can move images over to the Photos app or use a tool inside Adobe Lightroom Classic to move over all the images. Some older image formats created in Aperture may not work after a MacOS update because of a move from 32 bit to 64-bit, the company notes.

Yashica is back on Kickstarter with new cameras, including a twin-lens camera

Traditional film company Yashica is continuing to push for a modern comeback — this time, with three new film cameras. Funding on Kickstarter, the MF-1 is a basic film point-and-shoot camera. The MF-2 is still a compact camera, but with a few more features, reissuing a classic automatic camera. The Yashica-44 TLR is also getting rebuilt, a twin-lens camera that will accept 35mm film.

For now, only the M-1 and two new types of 35mm film are funding on Kickstarter. Yashica expects to launch the campaign for the MF-2 around August and for the twin-lens camera around December. Funding for the first camera starts at $21. However, along with all the usual crowdfunding warnings, photographers should note that the company’s last Kickstarter project, while successful, didn’t receive very high reviews.