Digital Trends
Photography

Photography News of the Week: Announcements from Capture One, ProGrade, and ONA

Gannon Burgett
By
photography news of the week capture one fujifilm prograde ona jph japan camera hunter bowery interior detail 2 large

Afraid of missing out on the latest photo industry news while you’re out, well, actually taking pictures? Photography News of the Week is all the news you might have missed this week, published on the weekends. Alongside the biggest stories of the week, like the Zeiss ZX1 full-frame compact camera, Fujifilm’s 100-megapixel mirrorless medium-format concept, and Panasonic’s pair of full-frame cameras, find briefs on the latest in accessories and photography news from this week.

Phase One announces software collaboration with Fujifilm

photography news of the week capture one fujifilm prograde ona jph hero cop11 lifestyle wu 3000x800px

In an announcement earlier this week, Phase One announced it is finally bringing support for Fujifilm cameras to its Capture One program. Until now, you could edit files from Fujifilm’s APS-C cameras, but there was no tethering or film simulation support. Capture One 11.3 changes that and now supports more than 35 Fujifilm cameras, including its medium-format offerings.

Capture One has also created Fujifilm-specific versions of Capture One: Capture One Express Fujifilm and Capture One Pro Fujifilm. The former is free to download, but lacks tethering and supports only Fujifilm cameras. The latter is available for $159 per year or $16 per month, has full tethering support, and supports other cameras.

If you already own a Capture One Pro license, you can download version 11.3 for free. If you want to take Capture One Pro for a spin, you can download a 30-day trial.

ProGrade Digital introduces new products

photography news of the week capture one fujifilm prograde ona jph screen shot 2018 09 28 at 3 07 54 pm

ProGrade Digital has released a new line of professional-grade MicroSDXC UHS-II cards with V60 classification alongside two new USB 3.1 dual-slot card readers.

The new Class 10 MicroSDXC cards feature read speeds up to 200MB/s and write speeds up to 80MB/s. The cards come in 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB capacities and are priced $50, $75, and $115, respectively.

One of the dual-slot USB 3.1 card readers features CompactFlash and SD card slots, while the other features dual MicroSD card slots. They support the maximum transfer rates for all cards in their respective format and both readers come with two 18-inch connection cables: one Type A to Type C and one Type C to Type C. Both versions of the card readers retail for $80.

ONA and Japan Camera Hunter team up for limited-edition bag

photography news of the week capture one fujifilm prograde ona jph japan camera hunter bowery flatlay 2 large

Camera bag manufacturer ONA has partnered with Bellamy Hunt of Japan Camera Hunter to release a special version of its Bowery bag designed specifically for film street photographers.

The overall design is similar to the original Bowery bag, but it includes new black brass hardware “that will wear-in overtime to reveal the brass underneath, similar to the contact points of a vintage camera,” and a trio of elastic bandoliers on the shoulder strap designed to hold 35mm film canisters. The interior of the bag is also black to match the black hardware.

There will only be 230 of these bags made, each of which will be hand-numbered. The ONA x Japan Camera Hunter Bowery retails for $199 on ONA’s online store, as well as through select ONA retailers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

When is your phone getting Android 8.0 Oreo? We asked every major manufacturer
Hasselblad-XCD-21mm-product
Photography

Hasselblad’s widest lens turns medium-format X1D into sublime camera for landscapes

Hasselblad's new XCD 21mm f/4 lens turns the medium-format X1D into a travel photographers dream camera -- if you can afford it. We took one with us to Europe to put it through its paces, and it is the perfect combo.
Posted By Daven Mathies
leica s3 fotos app firmware silver cl
Photography

Leica teases new S3 medium-format camera, Fotos app, and more

Leica has shared five announcements regarding a new lens mount made in partnership with Panasonic and Sigma, an upcoming medium-format camera, a new smartphone app, a new color option, and firmware updates for existing cameras.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
sigma lenses at photokina 2018 sigma60 600mm
Photography

Sigma launches three f/1.4 lenses and the first 600mm with a 10x telephoto zoom

During Photokina 2018, Sigma unleashed five new lenses, two in the Art series, one in the Contemporary Series and two in the Sports series. They cover a range of mounts and focal lengths, including the first 10x optical zoom 600mm lens.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
fujifilm gfx 50r announced photokina 2018 backleftoblique tiltup
Photography

Fujifilm unveils lower-cost GFX 50R and teases GFX 100-megapixel concept

Fujifilm made waves when they launched the GFX 50S -- and now medium-format mirrorless is even smaller. Meet the Fujifilm GFX 50R, a camera with the same guts as its older sibling but with a smaller, rangefinder-style body and lower price.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
kodaks relaunches its ektachrome 100 film after six year absence
Photography

Kodak relaunches Ektachrome film after 6-year absence

Kodak has relaunched its Ektachrome film after a six-year absence. It stopped making the color transparency film in 2012 citing falling sales, but growing calls from passionate film photographers has prompted its return.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
zenit m announced photokina 42600338 972569572929293 4161967070969331712 n
Photography

Love gear inspired by history? Zenit returns with the Zenit M rangefinder

Optics brand Zenit just announced its first camera in more than a decade. The Zenit M is a full-frame digital rangefinder designed with collaboration from Leica that uses a 35mm f/1 lens.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Nikon Z7 Mirrorless Camera
Product Review

Nikon finally went all-in on mirrorless, and the Z7 is everything we've waited for

After years of hopeful speculation, Nikon has finally shown that it can do mirrorless right with the full-frame Z7 and its Z6 sibling. Can it hold up to Nikon’s DSLR pedigree? We take a first look.
Posted By Les Shu
best tech accessories 25 version 1449306015 5buckbill
Emerging Tech

Buying on a budget? Here’s all the best tech you can snag for $25 or less

We live in a world where you can get a cheeseburger for $1, a functioning computer for $5, and thousands of HD movies for $10 -- so it stands to reason that you should be able to pick up some pretty sweet gear for $25.
Posted By Drew Prindle
instant camera fujifilms new sq20 is the first instax to include video square
News

Fujifilm’s new SQ20 instant camera is the first to include video

Fujifilm's new Instax Square SQ20 instant camera is a hybrid device offering digital shots as well as instant prints using the Instax film system. It's the first Instax to offer video, though it's mainly for fancy photo effects.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
insta360 action camera teasers 2018 insta360teaser
Photography

Insta360 tosses out teasers on an upcoming stabilized, throwable 360 camera

What's next for Insta360? Teasers for a new Insta360 action camera show a camera that's well-stabilized. Oh, and you can throw it in the air too. While the camera doesn't yet have a name or full specs, the company is suggesting big…
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
facebook red manifold first glimpse 360 x crop
Photography

The Facebook Red Manifold shows what 360 content from 16 8K lenses looks like

Hollywood videos will now get the same movement seen in VR video games. The Facebook Red Manifold is a 6DoF camera that uses 16 8K sensors from Red to capture 3D video with enough data to move in. So what's 6DoF cinema look like?
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
zeiss zx1 introduced photokina 2018
Photography

Zeiss puts Lightroom inside a full-frame camera with a huge touchscreen

Mobile photo editing has arrived for full-frame cameras and you don't need a smartphone. The Zeiss ZX1 is a full-frame compact camera with Lightroom CC built in, mixing the best of smartphone photography and advanced cameras together.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
zeiss 40mm sony full frame camera batis f2 3
Photography

Zeiss shows off 40mm f/2 Close Focus lens for Sony full-frame cameras

Alongside its new ZX1 full-frame camera, Zeiss announced a new 40mm f/2 Batis lens for Sony full-frame camera systems. The lens is capable of close-up photos as its name suggests and is set to retail for $1,299.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
photokina 2018 trends stand panasonic halle 3 2
Photography

The race is on: Full-frame dominates Photokina (and could drive prices down)

If there's one trend in the photography world this year, it's full frame. Photokina 2018 brought not just new full-frame mirrorless cameras, but a full-frame compact with Lightroom built in and even an instant camera that shoots video.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis