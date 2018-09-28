Photography News of the Week: Announcements from Capture One, ProGrade, and ONA

Share

Afraid of missing out on the latest photo industry news while you’re out, well, actually taking pictures? Photography News of the Week is all the news you might have missed this week, published on the weekends. Alongside the biggest stories of the week, like the Zeiss ZX1 full-frame compact camera, Fujifilm’s 100-megapixel mirrorless medium-format concept, and Panasonic’s pair of full-frame cameras, find briefs on the latest in accessories and photography news from this week.

Phase One announces software collaboration with Fujifilm

In an announcement earlier this week, Phase One announced it is finally bringing support for Fujifilm cameras to its Capture One program. Until now, you could edit files from Fujifilm’s APS-C cameras, but there was no tethering or film simulation support. Capture One 11.3 changes that and now supports more than 35 Fujifilm cameras, including its medium-format offerings.

Capture One has also created Fujifilm-specific versions of Capture One: Capture One Express Fujifilm and Capture One Pro Fujifilm. The former is free to download, but lacks tethering and supports only Fujifilm cameras. The latter is available for $159 per year or $16 per month, has full tethering support, and supports other cameras.

If you already own a Capture One Pro license, you can download version 11.3 for free. If you want to take Capture One Pro for a spin, you can download a 30-day trial.

ProGrade Digital introduces new products

ProGrade Digital has released a new line of professional-grade MicroSDXC UHS-II cards with V60 classification alongside two new USB 3.1 dual-slot card readers.

The new Class 10 MicroSDXC cards feature read speeds up to 200MB/s and write speeds up to 80MB/s. The cards come in 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB capacities and are priced $50, $75, and $115, respectively.

One of the dual-slot USB 3.1 card readers features CompactFlash and SD card slots, while the other features dual MicroSD card slots. They support the maximum transfer rates for all cards in their respective format and both readers come with two 18-inch connection cables: one Type A to Type C and one Type C to Type C. Both versions of the card readers retail for $80.

ONA and Japan Camera Hunter team up for limited-edition bag

Camera bag manufacturer ONA has partnered with Bellamy Hunt of Japan Camera Hunter to release a special version of its Bowery bag designed specifically for film street photographers.

The overall design is similar to the original Bowery bag, but it includes new black brass hardware “that will wear-in overtime to reveal the brass underneath, similar to the contact points of a vintage camera,” and a trio of elastic bandoliers on the shoulder strap designed to hold 35mm film canisters. The interior of the bag is also black to match the black hardware.

There will only be 230 of these bags made, each of which will be hand-numbered. The ONA x Japan Camera Hunter Bowery retails for $199 on ONA’s online store, as well as through select ONA retailers.