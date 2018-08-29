Digital Trends
Photography

Polaroid’s updated OneStep instant camera adds some digital tricks

Trevor Mogg
By
polaroid originals launches new onestep instant camera plus
Polaroid Originals

Cameras that pump out prints at the touch of a button have enjoyed something of a resurgence in recent years, with several companies launching a range of devices that offer a physical picture in a matter of minutes.

Polaroid Originals is one such outfit. The company this week launched the OneStep+, a smarter version of the OneStep 2 instant camera that it launched in 2017.

Looking very similar to the OneStep 2 and no doubt very familiar to anyone who grew up in the 70s when the unique design was at its peak, the new camera still churns out a print at the touch of a button, but this time lets you link it with your smartphone to offer “more ways to play,” as the company puts it.

Pairing the OneStep+ to the Polaroid Originals app via Bluetooth gives you access to six creative tools, including a remote-shutter setting so you can set the camera up and scuttle off to star in your own print. The app also gives you control over the manual settings of the OneStep+, enabling more experimental shooters to adjust things like shutter speed and aperture. Take note, though, there’s no display on the back of the camera, so you won’t know the result until it appears on the print. Yes, that’s supposed to be all part of the fun.

The new camera also lets you create double-exposure images and includes light-painting features, too. A slide on the top of the device lets you switch between the standard lens and a new one for portraits, with the latter allowing you to get closer to your subject without troubling the autofocus.

Polaroid One’s newest camera also sports a flash and a“long-lasting” rechargeable battery.

Compatible with the company’s i-Type instant film, the OneStep+ is available now for $160.

No longer Impossible

Formerly known as The Impossible Project, the Netherlands-based company switched its name to Polaroid Originals last year after Impossible’s biggest shareholder acquired the Polaroid brand. The company first came to our attention in 2008 when its small team of enthusiastic instant-photography fans stepped in to buy the last remaining Polaroid factory.

It started off by refurbishing and selling old instant cameras and making the accompanying film before adding its own cameras to its range of offerings.

As we mentioned at the top, new instant cameras from a range of makers continue to hit the market, allowing anyone to add a bit of analog fun to their photography. Digital Trends recently picked out the best ones available today.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Everything you need to know
awesome tech you cant buy yet logicink wearable feature
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: UV-sensitive tattoos and ultrasonic washing machines

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Apple iPhone 7 Plus iphone 8 plus
Photography

How to hide photos on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch

People take tons of photos using their smartphones, but not all are meant to be shared or seen. Luckily, hiding photos on your iOS device is easy, whether you want to use built-in utilities or apps with added security.
Posted By Brie Barbee
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9
Photography

Don't fake it in Instagram! Shoot real retro with our favorite instant cameras

Instant film photography has had its ups and downs, but now it's enjoying a revival. To help you find the best instant camera for your needs, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorites, from basic to extraordinary.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
interactive foliage map for fall colors
Outdoors

This interactive foliage map will help you plan your fall adventures

If you're planning to get out and about to enjoy the beautiful fall colors in the next few months, then this interactive foliage map will help you to enjoy your trips all the more.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
phase one infinity xf announced camera system front view
Photography

Phase One’s upgradeable Infinity IQ4 medium format camera platform boasts 150MP

Can a camera last forever? Phase One's new Infinity Platform is designed to stay updated over time, and starts already ahead of the curve with two models that are the first available medium format cameras to boast 150 megapixels.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
instagram profile
Social Media

How to make money on Instagram (even if you don’t have a bajillion followers)

You see the posts all over you're feed: #sponsored. But how do they actually make money, and do you have to have thousands of followers before you get started? Here are five different ways to cash in on Instagram.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
spry floating drone kickstarter and remote waterproof
Emerging Tech

It flies and floats! The Spry drone wants to master both the sky and sea

Can't decide between an aerial drone and an underwater drone? The Spry does a little bit of both, navigating like a helicopter, boat or even short stints like a submarine under the water.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Epson Surecolor P400 review
Photography

The best printers money can buy, from Canon and Brother to Epson and HP

No matter how much of life moves into the digital space, there's always a place for physical documents, and thus printers. We've rounded up some of the best printers around, so you can find one that suits your needs.
Posted By Will Nicol
how to use Instagram Stories
Social Media

How to link your Instagram, Facebook accounts for unrivaled social synchronization

Instagram and Facebook go hand in hand. Here's how you can make the most of the superior integration offered by the two social media behemoths, which should help your pics gain more exposure in the long run.
Posted By Brie Barbee
sony-a9-best-mirrorless-camera
Photography

The best mirrorless cameras pack all the power of a DSLR, minus the bulk

Mirrorless cameras offer a lot of photography firepower, inside a compact body. Explore the best mirrorless cameras, from the pro-level to the beginner-friendly shooters, in this guide.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
engineers compact 5d imaging system measurement setup1
Emerging Tech

Engineers build new camera capable of taking pictures in five dimensions

Engineers have developed a new compact imaging system that’s capable of recording 5D images. It opens up exciting possibilities for security, medical imaging -- and even grocery shopping.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Sony Cyber-shot RX100 V best point-and-shoot camera
Photography

These point-and-shoot cameras make your smartphone pics look like cave paintings

If your smartphone camera just isn't giving you the results you're looking for, maybe it's time to step up your game. The latest and greatest point-and-shoot cameras offer large sensors, tough bodies, and long lenses - something no phone…
Posted By Gannon Burgett
best dslr cameras dslrs
Photography

When you're ready to shoot seriously, these are the best DSLRs you can buy

For many photographers the DSLR is the go-to camera. With large selection of lenses, great low-light performance, and battery endurance, these DSLRs deliver terrific image quality for stills and videos.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
ifa 2017 front entrance
Android Army

IFA 2018 Complete Coverage

CES may be the largest consumer electronics show in the U.S., but IFA owns bragging rights as the largest CE show outside the states. In 2018, the show runs Aug. 31 to Sept. 5, and because of its timing (just in time for buyers to place…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff