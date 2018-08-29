Polaroid’s updated OneStep instant camera adds some digital tricks

Share

Cameras that pump out prints at the touch of a button have enjoyed something of a resurgence in recent years, with several companies launching a range of devices that offer a physical picture in a matter of minutes.

Polaroid Originals is one such outfit. The company this week launched the OneStep+, a smarter version of the OneStep 2 instant camera that it launched in 2017.

Looking very similar to the OneStep 2 and no doubt very familiar to anyone who grew up in the 70s when the unique design was at its peak, the new camera still churns out a print at the touch of a button, but this time lets you link it with your smartphone to offer “more ways to play,” as the company puts it.

Pairing the OneStep+ to the Polaroid Originals app via Bluetooth gives you access to six creative tools, including a remote-shutter setting so you can set the camera up and scuttle off to star in your own print. The app also gives you control over the manual settings of the OneStep+, enabling more experimental shooters to adjust things like shutter speed and aperture. Take note, though, there’s no display on the back of the camera, so you won’t know the result until it appears on the print. Yes, that’s supposed to be all part of the fun.

The new camera also lets you create double-exposure images and includes light-painting features, too. A slide on the top of the device lets you switch between the standard lens and a new one for portraits, with the latter allowing you to get closer to your subject without troubling the autofocus.

Polaroid One’s newest camera also sports a flash and a“long-lasting” rechargeable battery.

Compatible with the company’s i-Type instant film, the OneStep+ is available now for $160.

No longer Impossible

Formerly known as The Impossible Project, the Netherlands-based company switched its name to Polaroid Originals last year after Impossible’s biggest shareholder acquired the Polaroid brand. The company first came to our attention in 2008 when its small team of enthusiastic instant-photography fans stepped in to buy the last remaining Polaroid factory.

It started off by refurbishing and selling old instant cameras and making the accompanying film before adding its own cameras to its range of offerings.

As we mentioned at the top, new instant cameras from a range of makers continue to hit the market, allowing anyone to add a bit of analog fun to their photography. Digital Trends recently picked out the best ones available today.