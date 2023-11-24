 Skip to main content
This 128GB SD card Black Friday deal is perfect for photographers

If there’s one thing a photographer can’t have too many of, it’s SD cards. For one, they tend to go missing every now and then. It happens to us all. Another reason is that an SD card will eventually fail. It’s nobody’s fault — that’s just something that happens with this kind of removable storage.

So better to plan ahead and have a few extras on hand. And that’s what makes this 128GB card from ProGrade the perfect Black Friday deal.

Not all SD cards are alike. But if you’re like me and shoot a mix of stills and video — we’re called “hybrid” shooters — this deal fits the bill perfectly. First is the capacity. While 128GB may be overkill when it comes to still images (depending on your camera, resolution, and file sizes, of course), it’s what I’d consider to be the new minimum capacity when I’m shooting video, because 4K resolution (or higher!) eats up a lot of storage space very quickly. And at 25% off, you’re getting a better price-per-gigabyte ratio than you would for a 64GB card.

Also note the card’s specs: The short version here is that it’s Class 10, V90, and, UHS-II U3. The bottom line here is that you’re looking at 300 MB/s read speeds, and 250 MB/s write speeds — both of which are important. That’s table stakes for my cards. I don’t buy anything else.

And to address the elephant in the room: No, these aren’t inexpensive cards, even at the Black Friday price. But they’re very good cards. And whether I’m taking pictures for myself, or for a client, it’s the sort of thing you don’t skimp on, and you bake it into your pricing scheme. Because if you don’t have an SD card — or don’t have an SD card that’s reliable — you might as well not even bother getting your camera out.

Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
