Shoulderpod expands with new grip options for smartphone photography

Why it matters to you Shoulderpod makes it easy to add accessories to smartphone shooting in custom configured ways.

Shoulderpod is continuing to help mobile photographers and filmmakers get a literal grip with an expanded line of accessories. On Wednesday, October 4, Shoulderpod announced an expanded line of accessories for their modular smartphone grip.

Shoulderpod, owned by Manfrotto and the Vitec Group, is a customizable modular grip system that allows smartphone photographers to create a custom setup for shooting, from just a simple grip to adding a GoPro or an external microphone.

The latest modular accessories further the possibilities. The Z1 Cold Shoe allows for adding shoe mount accessories to the R1 grip system. The machine aerospace aluminum attachment is now available separately along with shipping with the R2 and X1 Pro kits.

The new Shoulderpod H1 is a handle designed for a more comfortable grip on the smartphone. Crafted from Sapeli wood, Shoulderpod says that the ergonomic shape allows the accessory to give smartphone photographers more comfort, even during longer shoots.

Another new option from Shoulderpod gives smartphone photographers a wrist strap to keep their smartphone secure. The W1 Wrist Strap is crafted from polyester with a brown suede leather finish.

The new accessories also include two new attachment plates for expanding with even more accessories, with the P1 Long Plate and the P2 Shortkit. The attachments are designed for expanding the K1 system or using the H1 kit handheld.

The latest launch also includes an upgrade kit so that owners of the smaller S1 or S2 systems don’t have to completely replace the system to upgrade to the larger R2, which allows users to mount an external microphone, light, action camera or battery.

The announcement also includes a K1 knob for using quarter-inch threaded accessories with the aluminum plates, as well as new options for replacement parts.

The modular grip and accessory systems are manufactured in Barcelona, Spain. Shoulderpod has been around since 2014, but the company says the modular system has already been readily adapted to mobile journalism, including use by BBC and CBS.

Shoulderpod systems start at about $25 for a basic grip and work up to the $120 professional rig with a number of smaller accessories to customize the system’s capabilities.