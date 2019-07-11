Digital Trends
Photography

Sigma’s new full-frame mirrorless lenses mix bright apertures and smaller bodies

Hillary K. Grigonis
By
1 of 3
sigma launches full frame mirrorless lens series pphoto 35 12 dg dn a019 2
35mm F1.2 Art Sigma
sigma launches full frame mirrorless lens series 45 2 8 dg dn l 683x350
45mm F2.8 Contemporary Sigma
sigma launches full frame mirrorless lens series pphoto 14 24 2 8 dgdn a019
14-24- F2.8 Art Sigma

Sigma’s popular Art lens series is getting overhauled for mirrorless cameras. On Thursday, July 11, Sigma unveiled three new lenses in a new series for full-frame mirrorless cameras, including the company’s brightest aperture yet on the new Sigma 35mm F1.2 DG DN Art. The new series, which also includes the Sigma 45mm F2.8 DG DN Contemporary and 14-24mm F2.8 DG DN Art, are designed for L-Mount and Sony E-Mount bodies, including Sigma’s own Fp camera.

Sigma says the new line is designed to give photographers more optic options with a better mix of performance and features than using multiple camera systems. While the series is new, the full-frame lenses will use the same Art, Contemporary and Sports designations of the company’s existing lens options. Because the series is designed specifically for mirrorless and not multiple camera types, the lenses tend to be smaller than the company’s other Art lenses.

Headlining the new series, the Sigma 35mm F2.8 DG DN Art uses the company’s brightest aperture yet while also sitting as the first wide-angle F1.2 for both the Sony E-Mount and L-Mount systems. The bright aperture is paired with aspherical lenses and anti-glare coatings to deliver high-quality images even when shooting wide open, the company says.

Sigma says that the lens design — which uses 17 elements in 12 groups — is designed for pairing with high-resolution camera bodies, with the optics to capture images beyond 50 megapixels. The lens also uses in-camera distortion correction, while the optics itself help to fight aberration. Those optics are adjusted using a Hyper Sonic Motor for autofocus.

Like Sigma’s DSLR Art series, the lens comes in a weather-sealed housing. The lens body also houses an autofocus lock button, a de-click aperture ring, and focus-by-wire ring for manual focus.

Also sporting the Art designation, the Sigma 14-24mm F2.8 DG DN is designed for astrophotography and other low-light wide-angle shots. Sigma says the newly developed lens uses optics designed to suppress distortions that create issues with astrophotography, including chromatic aberration and coma flare. Sigma claims the lens offers uniform resolution even out to the edges of the frame and is designed to better handle backlighting.

The lens uses a quiet autofocus stepping motor and also offers a full-time manual focus mode. Like other Art lenses, the 14-24mm is weather-sealed. More unique to the ultra-wide zoom, the lens also offers a rear filter holder for sheet-style rear filters.

Rounding out the trio of new lenses, the Sigma 45mm F2.8 is designed to mix a compact size with performance, weighing 7.5 ounces and measuring less than 2 inches long. Sigma says the lens is designed for soft bokeh and sharper shots when stepping down the seven-blade aperture. 

The lens uses a stepping motor for autofocus that Sigma says also works for video, as well as facial detection and eye detection. On the exterior, the lens is weather-sealed and uses a metallic build for several main parts.

The two prime lenses will be available this month, while the 14-24mm is slated for an August arrival. Sigma hasn’t yet shared pricing details for the new lenses.

The new series comes after Sigma joined forces with Leica and Panasonic to create the L-Mount Alliance creating a full-frame mounting system that crosses multiple brands. Earlier this year, Sigma announced 11 existing Art lenses would be available in the new mount.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The Star Trek: Picard TV series: Everything we know
Sigma 28mm F1.4 Art lens
Product Review

The Sigma 28mm F1.4 Art is an awesome wide-angle lens built for Instagram

With spot-on autofocus, excellent image quality, and lots of character, the Sigma 28mm F1.4 Art is one of the best wide-angle prime lenses ever made. It's not cheap, but it still comes in below the competition.
Posted By Daven Mathies
best-video-app-feature-image
Mobile

Smartphone videos are often forgotten, but these apps make your movies memorable

Most modern smartphones can capture video footage at 4K resolution and such footage benefits from a mobile editor with pro-level features that is easy enough for novices to use and learn. Here are the best video editing apps for you to try.
Posted By Jackie Dove
Moment Air
Photography

Moment Air brings an anamorphic lens to DJI’s drones for cinematic flair

Own a DJI Mavic 2 Pro or Mavic 2 Zoom? Moment, maker of lenses for smartphones, has expanded its expertise to lenses for drones. You can now use its anamorphic lens for a cinematic look to your drone footage.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
canon rf 24 240mm f4 6 is usm slanthood hires
Photography

Canon’s cheapest RF zoom yet has a 10x zoom and 5 stops of stabilization

The Canon RF 24-240mm f/4-6.3 IS USM isn't just the first telephoto zoom for the young Canon R series — the lens offers five stops of stabilization and sits as the series most affordable zoom yet.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
how to repost on instagram instasave screen 4
Social Media

Looking to share some content? Here's how to repost on Instagram

Have you ever seen a cool picture on Instagram that you wanted to share? There's no official means of reposting content on Instagram, but there are a few workarounds. We break down the two most logical choices for getting the job done.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
canon powershot g5 x mark ii g7 iii announced 5 b noflash hires
Photography

Canon stacks on features to Powershot cameras with better burst, new sensors

The Canon PowerShot G5 X Mark II and G7 X Mark III aren't mediocre updates, thanks to a 20.1-megapixel stacked sensor that offers 20 fps bursts and uncropped 4K video. The G7 X III tackles livestreaming and vertical video.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
harvard seas smallest polarization camera tiny
Photography

Researchers made a tiny polarization camera that sees what humans can’t

How well can the cameras in self-driving cars see camouflaged or transparent objects? A new polarization camera developed by researchers at Harvard could help improve the accuracy of machine vision.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
how to transfer photos from an Android phone to a PC
Photography

Get your photos off your phone and on your PC with these tips

If you haven't already, you should back up your photos to a computer. Here's how to transfer photos from an Android phone to a PC using third-party services and a wealth of storage devices.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
sony fe 35mm f18 lens news
Photography

Sony’s 35mm f/1.8 lens is a portable, bright prime that’s perfect for travel

Sony's new full-frame FE 35mm F1.8 combines a wide angle of view and fast aperture with a surprisingly compact design, weighing just 9.9 ounces and measuring 2.9 inches long. It ships in August for a price of $750.
Posted By Daven Mathies
skylumm luminar flex launches 4
Photography

Luminar’s A.I. tools expand for Photoshop, Lightroom via updated plug-in

Eyeing Luminar's A.I.-powered tools, but not keen on abandoning your current Adobe workflow? Luminar Flex is a plug-in that brings several Luminar tools to Photoshop, Lightroom, Photoshop Express, MacOS Photos, and Apple Aperture.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
live view can help build confindence in photography dslr
Photography

Everything you need to know to decide if a DSLR is right for you

So, you've heard the term and discovered all of the gadgets that go along with one, but what exactly is a DSLR camera? We answer that and more in our thorough guide on digital single-lens reflex cameras.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
Best photo apps for Android
Photography

These Android apps will get your photography game on point

The best camera is the one you have with you. More often than not, the one you have with you is the one that's inside your smartphone. To help get the most from your smartphone, we rounded up the best camera apps for Android device.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
leica v lux 5 announced l1020031 rgb
Photography

A Leica cheaper than the competition, the V-Lux 5 is a versatile zoom

With a larger 1-inch sensor mixing with a 16x zoom lens, the Leica V-Lux 5 is designed as a versatile bridge zoom. And while Leica and "cheap" are seldom used together, the V-Lux 5 actually costs a bit less than a competing camera.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
save-dslr-after-mirrorleess-wins-nikon-d850
Photography

From point-and-shoot to DSLR and mirrorless, here's how to choose a camera

Looking to buy a new camera? Our comprehensive camera guide has answers to any camera or photography questions you might ask, whether in regards to pricing, image quality, or weatherproofing.
Posted By Gannon Burgett