Digital Trends
Photography

Just drag and drop: Using A.I., Skylum AirMagic edits drone photos for you

Hillary Grigonis
By
skylum airmagic launches 1

Drones took photography to literal new heights, but when it comes to photo editing, aerial images tend to have a few quirks to correct. On Thursday, March 7, Skylum launched an artificially intelligent photo editor designed specifically for aerial shots called AirMagic.

Like Skylum’s A.I.-powered photo editor Photolemur, AirMagic requires little input to actually edit images. Photographers drag the images into the app and the software does the rest, relying on machine learning to determine what should be adjusted and how. Because the software is trained specifically for aerial images, the company says the program is better able to capture the issues that frequently pop up in aerial photography, such as haze, contrast, sharpness, saturation, and chromatic aberration.

The program first uses the metadata to determine which drone was used to capture the image in order to work with the camera’s specific lens and color profile. After making corrections, the program’s algorithms address issues specific to the image. Skylum says the program can enhance the sky, remove haze, adjust the color and other adjustments based on the input image.

AirMagic can work with multiple images in groups, working with up to 4GB of images at a time. Supporting major image formats, the program also works with RAW files. AirMagic can be used as a stand-alone program, or as a Photoshop or Lightroom plugin.

“We see our mission in creating easy-to-use yet powerful solutions for those who take photos. As experts in photo editing and A.I. technologies, we’ve created a unique, automated photo editing tool for aerial and drone photography. While drones are used by hobbyist and professional photographers alike, they’re also in growing usage in various fields ranging from safety and real estate to industrial and agricultural. I believe AirMagic will completely change the landscape for how aerial images are processed,” Alex Tsepko, CEO of Skylum, said in a press release.

Outside of using the software for better photos, the company says the program can also be used in public safety and agriculture to quickly adjust groups of images, removing haze, and improve the image to see the data clearly.

AirMagic, available for Mac and PC, retails for $39 as a license that can be used on up to two computers. As part of a launch special, Skylum is bundling the software with a $40 discount on the Lume Cube drone lighting kit, along with a drone photography ebook, a video class, and premium style set for the same price, valid through March 20.

Don't Miss

From Chromebooks to MacBooks, here are the best laptop deals for March 2019
Up Next

AMD vs. Intel
photojournalist annie griffiths spent a lifetime finding hidden stories interview 1
Photography

One of Nat Geo’s first female photographers captured stories others ignored

Annie Griffiths has spent 40 years as a photojournalist, starting her career as one of the first women photographers at National Geographic. She now runs her own nonprofit working to empower women around the globe.
Posted By Daven Mathies
Deals

The best budget-friendly GoPro alternatives that won’t leave you broke

Cold weather is here, and a good action camera is the perfect way to record all your adventures. You don't need to shell out the big bucks for a GoPro: Check out these great GoPro alternatives, including some 4K cameras, that won’t leave…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Nokia 9 hands-on review
Mobile

The Nokia 9 PureView: What we like and what we don’t like

HMD Global’s latest high-end phone is a showcase of camera technology, because the company has partnered with Light to build a 5-camera array on the limited edition Nokia 9 smartphone. There’s a lot to like, but we have gripes too.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Leica Sofort
Photography

Don't fake it in Instagram! Shoot real retro with our favorite instant cameras

Instant film photography has had its ups and downs, but now it's enjoying a revival. To help you find the best instant camera for your needs, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorites, from basic to extraordinary.
Posted By Daven Mathies
awesome tech you cant buy yet food wrap feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Reusable plastic wrap and collapsible fire pit

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
nokia 9 pureview review nokia9 fw
Product Review

The Nokia 9 PureView’s astonishingly fun 5 cameras make up for its shortcomings

HMD’s latest phone is the Nokia 9 PureView, which is a limited-edition phone that places a heavy emphasis on its camera experience. It may not take the best photos on a smartphone, but it certainly is the most fun you’ll have using a…
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Olympus M.Zuiko 12-100mm f/4 Pro review
Product Review

Olympus M.Zuiko 12-100mm F4 IS Pro: One lens to rule them all?

The Olympus M.Zuiko 12-100mm F4 IS Pro packs a versatile zoom range, great close-up capabilities, and impressive optical stabilization inside a single lens. But can one lens really do it all, or is it too good to be true?
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Computing

You can use Photoshop for free if you know what you're doing

Want some of the perks of Adobe Photoshop without having to pay the hefty price tag? Here's our guide on how to get Photoshop CS2 completely free of charge — no strings attached.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
instagram offline f8 2017
Social Media

With Giphy, it's finally possible to post GIFs to Instagram. Here's how

Unfortunately, uploading a GIF to Instagram is not as straightforward as we'd like it to be, but there are a few workarounds. Here, we show you how you can easily post GIFs to your Instagram feed or Stories using the Instagram app and…
Posted By Brie Barbee, Anthony Thurston
Nokia 9 hands-on review
Mobile

How to use the Nokia 9 PureView’s camera to step up your photography game

Have a limited edition Nokia 9 PureView smartphone? There are five cameras on the back, and it can be a little daunting to understand how to use. We rounded up all the details you need to know about into a camera guide to make it easy.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
best waterproof cameras version 1532273640 olympus tough tg 5
Photography

Bundle up to save big on Canon and Nikon DSLRs, waterproof cameras

Looking for a beginner's DSLR, an advanced compact or a waterproof compact camera? Walmart has several camera bundles on sale, which means you don't even have to add a memory card to the cart.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
android tv google photos bug
Home Theater

Mysterious Android TV bug shows account details of scores of total strangers

In a bizarre discovery by a user in India, the names of total strangers have appeared inside the Android TV settings pages of the Google Home app. Google is already taking steps to investigate the bug.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Photography portfolio website
Photography

These are the best photography portfolio websites for showing off your work

Looking to show off your latest photography work online? Here are the best photography portfolio websites out there, from social-centric options like 500px to design-focused platforms like Semplice.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Huawei P20
Mobile

Huawei says P30 Pro camera will have unique, revolutionary zoom tech

Huawei claims the P30 Pro will feature revolutionary camera tech that will change the way we take pictures. The phone will feature a new zoom system that won't affect quality and utliizes artificial intelligence.
Posted By Andy Boxall