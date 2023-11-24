 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Photography
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Black Friday camera deal might just get me to switch to Sony

Phil Nickinson
By
Sony A7 III in hand.
Daven Mathies / Digital Trends

Hear me out — while I’ve been plenty happy shooting Canon the past few years and would be more than happy with my Black Friday pick on that system — you can’t help but look at what Sony has to offer on the full frame front and be at least a little bit tempted. And I’m not even talking about newfangled global sensors on that ridiculously awesome A9 iii.

I’m mostly thinking about the much larger world of lenses, particularly because, unlike Canon, Sony has embraced third-party lens manufacturers these past few years, whereas Canon … has not. (To put it mildly.)

So if I were looking to get into the game at this point, I’d seriously consider this Black Friday deal on the Sony a7 III (that’s pronounced A-seven-three, by the way), which takes a whopping 25% off the usual asking price.

Don't Miss:

That’s a bit nuts, even for a camera body that’s a few years old at this point. Because while the Sony a7 IV can be had for just a few hundred dollars more, that’s a price difference that instead could be spent on some good E-mount glass that’ll more than get the job done while I rebuild my hardware stash with Sony logos.

And what you’re getting in the A7 III isn’t anything to sneeze at, either. It’s got a 24.2MP BSI sensor. It’s got native ISO from 100 to 51200. It’ll shoot continuously at 10 frames per second, with a shutter speed of up to 1/8000th of a second. And it’ll shoot video at 4K resolution, or hit 120 fps at 1080p.

In other words, there is a lot to like here — especially at that price. Think of it as an entry-level Sony camera at this point. Sure, it’s not the current entry-level body. But it’s also not as expensive as what I’d consider to be the current entry-level Sony. No shame in that at all, especially when you remember that it’s more about the photographer than it is about the camera gear.

Even if this is a pretty sweet deal on the gear.

Sony a7 III Mirrorless Camera — $1498, was $2000:

Sony a7 IV Mirrorless Camera — $2298, was $2500:

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
Nikon Black Friday deals: Save on camera bodies and lenses
Nikon's new 800mm lens for Z-mount cameras.

As we examine Black Friday deals closely, sometimes — much as you do when lining up the perfect shot on your camera — its helps to zoom in and focus on a particular subcategory of deals. We've done this already with Black Friday camera deals, where we ran through a few awesome deals on everything from DSLR to action cameras. Now, we zoom in even further, highlighting deals specifically on Nikon's finest.

The deals covered here include both Nikon camera bodies as well as lenses specific for these cameras. Nikon cameras are noted for their long history of providing quality cameras as well as the wide compatibility of their lenses with their cameras. Peruse the following lists to see some of the finest, in terms of both price and quality, that we're finding in Nikon deals. If you're not a Nikon purest, check out the best Canon Black Friday deals and best Sony camera Black Friday deals, and (just for fun) the best Polaroid Black Friday deals as well.
Best Nikon body Black Friday deals

Read more
Sony A7 III mirrorless camera is $635 off in Walmart’s Black Friday Sale
Sony A7S III taking a photo closeup

Long a favorite of photographers and videographers, the Sony A7 III mirrorless camera is one of the best camera deals during the Black Friday shopping season. Walmart has the A7 III marked down to $1,365 for Black Friday, which is a massive savings of $635, as the popular camera regularly costs $2,000. It’s not often you can get a camera of this caliber at a price like this, so jump on this Black Friday savings while you can. Free shipping is included with a purchase.

Why you should buy the Sony A7 III mirrorless camera
Because off its compact size, full-frame sensor offering, and interchangeable lens system, Sony’s A7 mirrorless camera lineup has become extremely popular. The A7 is meant to be the lineup’s all-around camera, and the A7 III is its third generation. For years the Sony A7 III has been the go-to camera for photographers and videographers looking to take a step up in their abilities, as the camera offers professional specs and hardware at a price accessible even to the likes of budding film students. And while the A7 III has been on the market for quite some time now, it spent years competing amongst the best mirrorless cameras and has specs that hold up well even by today’s standards.

Read more
Sony Alpha a7 III deal: Save $300 on the popular mirrorless camera
Sony Alpha a7 III Mirrorless front view.

If you want one of the best digital cameras to boost your snap game (but don't want to pay full price) come check out this deal on Sony's Alpha a7 III. It's a powerful stand alone camera that shoots both still images and movies. Right now it can be yours for $1,900. While that's still certainly an expense, it is $300 down from the usual $2,200 and a price point we find worthy of a second look. There's a category of person that, at this point, would rather look at smartphones with great cameras, but if you're still with us, be sure to tap the button below to check out this camera deal and read on to see what all of the fuss is about.

Why you should buy the Sony Alpha a7 III
The Sony Alpha a7 III is both a single shot and movie camera, so let us break those down individually. With this camera, you'll be able to shoot in 24.2MP quality, over double that of the iPhone 13 and its 12MP lenses. It has a focal range designed for everyday shots, such as a mountain landscape or a detailed photo of the ladybug that just landed on your offhand. Similarly, the Sony Alpha a7 III supports a wide variety of times and lighting conditions with its ISO range of 100 to 51,200. While our phone cameras can feel like muskets at times (shoot, wait, look at picture, shoot again) the Sony Alpha a7 III takes photos at 10 fps, so you don't have to be so deliberate about your shot. If that bird does something cool, you'll probably catch a pic of it.

Read more