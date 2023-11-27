For photographers and videographers, we’ve spotted one of the best Cyber Monday deals you can invest in today with the Sony A7 III mirrorless camera down to $1,365 at Walmart. It normally costs $2,000 so you’re saving a huge $635 off the regular price making it one of the best camera deals currently available. It’s unlikely to stay this price for very long so let’s take a quick look at what to expect from your purchase.

Why you should buy the Sony A7 III mirrorless camera

Because of its compact size, full-frame sensor offering, and interchangeable lens system, Sony’s A7 mirrorless camera lineup has become extremely popular. The A7 is meant to be the lineup’s all-round camera, and the A7 III is its third generation model. For years, the Sony A7 III has been the go-to camera for photographers and videographers looking to take a step up in their abilities, as the camera offers professional specs and hardware at a price accessible even to the likes of budding film students. While the A7 III has been on the market for quite some time now, it spent years competing amongst the best mirrorless cameras and has specs that hold up well even by today’s standards.

With the Sony A7 III in hand, you’ll be able to shoot cinema-like 4K video and take stunning still portraits and other photos. It has a 24.2-megapixel full-frame sensor that lets in more light than most mirrorless cameras, as full-frame sensors aren’t often found in cameras this size. It has an interchangeable lens system that allows you to build a lens collection and swap out as necessary for whatever you may be filming or photographing. And when it comes to more practical aspects of the camera, it has super fast autofocus, the ability to send photos and videos straight to your smartphone wirelessly, and two media card slots for storing and transferring media.

While the Sony A7 III mirrorless camera regularly costs $2,000, it’s marked down to just $1,365 at Walmart for Cyber Monday. This deal makes for a saving of $635, and Walmart is including free shipping with a purchase, so it’s a great option.

