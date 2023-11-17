If you’re thinking about getting a new mirrorless camera from this year’s Black Friday deals, here’s an offer that you shouldn’t pass up — the Sony Alpha 7R V for $3,500, following a $400 discount from Best Buy on its sticker price of $3,900. It’s still not affordable with the savings, but this mirrorless camera will quickly prove that it’s worth every single penny. We’re not sure how much time remains before its price goes back to normal though, so if you don’t want to miss out on what we think will turn out to be one of the most popular Sony camera Black Friday deals, you know what to do — add it to your cart and check out immediately.

Why you should buy the Sony Alpha 7R V mirrorless camera

Among the benefits of a mirrorless camera is they’re less bulky because of the absence of the mirror found in a DSLR, so instead of an optical viewfinder, you’ll compose your shots on an electronic viewfinder or an LCD screen, according to our digital camera buying guide. You’ll get these with the Sony Alpha 7R V and more, as it’s capable of recording 8K 24p/25p and 4K 60p/50p video, and taking 61MP photos. It’s powered by the Bionz XR image processor, which can process massive amounts of image data while reducing latency.

Making the Sony Alpha 7R V mirrorless camera stand out, however, is its AI processing capabilities that enable accurate subject recognition for real-time autofocus. It also offers precise image stabilization, precise and versatile control over a compatible flash unit, and support for the lossless RAW format.

Photography enthusiasts and creative professionals who are on the hunt for Black Friday camera deals may want to go for the Sony Alpha 7R V mirrorless camera. Usually $3,900, it’s currently available from Best Buy Black Friday deals for $3,500, for savings of $400. The discount isn’t exactly eye-catching, but you should treat it as a bonus when purchasing this powerful device, and you can spend it on buying lenses. If you’re interested in the lowered price of the Sony Alpha 7R V mirrorless camera, then don’t waste any more time — proceed with the transaction as soon as possible.

