Digital Trends
Photography

Sony’s 35mm f/1.8 lens is a portable, bright prime that’s perfect for travel

Daven Mathies
By
1 of 2
sony fe 35mm f18 lens news
sony fe 35mm f18 lens news product white

Sony officially announced the FE 35mm F1.8 lens on Tuesday, July 9, the company’s 34th full-frame E-mount lens for its Alpha series mirrorless cameras. Not only does this new prime offer a fast aperture, but it is also surprisingly compact, weighing just 9.9 ounces and measuring 2.9 inches long. Combined with the modest wide-angle field of view, this could become a favorite lens of street and landscape photographers. (On APS-C cameras, like the Sony A6400, the field of view is equivalent to a full-frame 50mm.) 

While not part of Sony’s high-end G Master line, the FE 35mm F1.8 still promises high image quality, including edge-to-edge sharpness. It uses 11 elements in nine groups including a single aspherical element to help combat chromatic aberration. The aperture diaphragm uses nine rounded blades for smoother, more circular blur patterns in defocused areas. The minimum focus distance is well under a foot at about 8.7 inches, while maximum magnification is 0.24x.

Sony also promises fast autofocus speed and tracking performance, with both still photography and video in mind. We haven’t tested this lens and can’t verify these claims, but Sony’s advanced real-time tracking is one of the most impressive focusing systems we’ve ever used in a camera, and naturally, the company will want its lenses to be able to keep up with it.

In addition to the normal auto/manual focus mode switch, the FE 35mm F1.8 also has a focus hold button for locking in focus before taking the picture. This could be helpful when taking a series of exposures with slightly different framing when you want the focus to remain unchanged between each. Of note to filmmakers, manual focus uses a linear response, which should make rack focusing much smoother and easier to do by hand compared to many other modern lenses that typically do not have a linear response.

Built for use with the latest generation Alpha-series cameras, like the A7 III, the lens body is also sealed against dust and moisture. At $750, it won’t come cheap, but if the image quality and performance are as good as Sony claims, it may well be worth it — especially for photographers who want a bright aperture in a compact form factor. The FE 35mm F1.8 will ship in August.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Prime Day 2019: Best Amazon deals before the July 15 start date
Vuze XR Review
Product Review

360-degree video is a fad, but foldable lenses make the Vuze XR cool

More than a 360 camera, the Vuze XR's dual lenses can flip forward for a 3D, 180-degree view. At $440, however, it remains a niche camera for photographers with very specific needs.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
best camera remotes vello lw 500 extenda remote
Photography

The best camera remotes for your DSLR or mirrorless camera for 2019

For its features and ease of use, the best camera remote is the Vello LW-500 Extendá, but there are many other great options. From remote live view to automating time-lapse sequences, here are the best remotes for your camera.
Posted By Dan Ginn
GoPro Hero7 Black Action Shot
Photography

Capture your adventures hands-free with the best helmet cameras for 2019

Want to record the action, without taking your eyes off the action? Helmet cameras allow you to capture your adventures hands-free -- but the best helmet cameras have even more features, like image stabilization, 360 capture, and more.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
GoPro Fusion review
Photography

Capture life in 360 degrees for under $300 with this half-off GoPro Fusion deal

The GoPro Fusion is the 360 camera with the most potential, but the price typically reflects those high-end features. With a steep price cut at B&H, however, the Fusion is more affordable than ever. The camera is currently selling for $299.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
nikon z 35mm f 1 8 s review lens 2
Photography

What is a prime lens? Here’s why you need one in your camera bag

Cheap is relative when it comes to prime lenses -- because for $200 (or less) you can pick up a lens that will offer better background blur and sharper images than that kit lens you're using. So what is a prime lens anyways?
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
Canon EOS RP
Photography

Canon EOS RP vs. EOS R: Which Canon mirrorless camera is right for you?

The powerful Canon EOS R packs a lot of features into a compact mirrorless body, but the lower-cost EOS RP may be the better choice for some photographers. Here's how these two full-frame mirrorless models compare.
Posted By Daven Mathies
Sigma 28mm F1.4 Art lens
Product Review

The Sigma 28mm F1.4 Art is an awesome wide-angle lens built for Instagram

With spot-on autofocus, excellent image quality, and lots of character, the Sigma 28mm F1.4 Art is one of the best wide-angle prime lenses ever made. It's not cheap, but it still comes in below the competition.
Posted By Daven Mathies
Panasonic Lumix S1
Photography

The best full-frame cameras for 2019, from DSLR to mirrorless

Full frame cameras offer more light-gathering prowess and high-end features than crop sensor cameras -- but which models are the best full-frame cameras? After reviewing dozens of models, we've rounded up the best full-frame cameras.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
best-video-app-feature-image
Mobile

Smartphone videos are often forgotten, but these apps make your movies memorable

Most modern smartphones can capture video footage at 4K resolution and such footage benefits from a mobile editor with pro-level features that is easy enough for novices to use and learn. Here are the best video editing apps for you to try.
Posted By Jackie Dove
Moment Air
Photography

Moment Air brings an anamorphic lens to DJI’s drones for cinematic flair

Own a DJI Mavic 2 Pro or Mavic 2 Zoom? Moment, maker of lenses for smartphones, has expanded its expertise to lenses for drones. You can now use its anamorphic lens for a cinematic look to your drone footage.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
canon rf 24 240mm f4 6 is usm slanthood hires
Photography

Canon’s cheapest RF zoom yet has a 10x zoom and 5 stops of stabilization

The Canon RF 24-240mm f/4-6.3 IS USM isn't just the first telephoto zoom for the young Canon R series — the lens offers five stops of stabilization and sits as the series most affordable zoom yet.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
how to repost on instagram instasave screen 4
Social Media

Looking to share some content? Here's how to repost on Instagram

Have you ever seen a cool picture on Instagram that you wanted to share? There's no official means of reposting content on Instagram, but there are a few workarounds. We break down the two most logical choices for getting the job done.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
canon powershot g5 x mark ii g7 iii announced 5 b noflash hires
Photography

Canon stacks on features to Powershot cameras with better burst, new sensors

The Canon PowerShot G5 X Mark II and G7 X Mark III aren't mediocre updates, thanks to a 20.1-megapixel stacked sensor that offers 20 fps bursts and uncropped 4K video. The G7 X III tackles livestreaming and vertical video.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
how to transfer photos from an Android phone to a PC
Photography

Get your photos off your phone and on your PC with these tips

If you haven't already, you should back up your photos to a computer. Here's how to transfer photos from an Android phone to a PC using third-party services and a wealth of storage devices.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis