Digital Trends
Photography

The best printers money can buy, from Canon and Brother to Epson and HP

Will Nicol
By
Epson Surecolor P400 review
Ted Needleman/Digital Trends

Although writing and photography, like so much of life, have largely gone digital, there’s still something useful (pleasant, even) about holding physical, tangible pages in one’s hands. So printers still have a place in the modern world. Whether you need to print out a set of reports for an upcoming business meeting, or you want to render your vacation photos on big, glossy sheets, there is a printer out there for you, and we’ve rounded up some of the best.

The best photo printer

Epson SureColor P400

the best printers epson p400

Why should you buy this? To print gorgeous, glossy photos that won’t cost too much
Our Score
The best photo printer
Epson SureColor SC-P400
The SureColor P400 makes gorgeous prints at an affordable price.
$566.99 from Best Buy $566.12 from Amazon.com

Who’s it for? Budding photographers who want quality prints without spending a luxury price

How much will it cost? $600

Why we picked the Epson SureColor P400:

Photography is an expensive hobby, and if you’ve invested a lot of money in a great camera, you may want a printer that can do your photos justice. While you can certainly drop a thousand dollars on a premium photo printer, the Epson SureColor P400 offers great prints without the need to tap into your retirement fund.

With its unassuming facade, the P400 may not look like anything out of the ordinary, but it houses an eight cartridge system (seven colors and a “Gloss Optimizer”) that can create prints of “excellent color accuracy and saturation,” as we put it in our review. The P400’s seven ink colors allow for a rich variety of shades, and the gloss optimizer gives photos a slick finish that emphasizes the color saturation.

The P400 can accommodate paper up to 13 × 19 inches, and while those sheets may take a little while to print (several minutes, according to our reviewer), the results are stunning. There may be photo printers with a higher ceiling than the P400, but casual photographers or those still learning the ropes should get the most value out of this entry-level beast.

The best all-in-one office printer

Canon Maxify MB5420

the best printers canon maxify

Why should you buy this? The Maxify prints quickly, and can handle a heavy workload
Our Score
The best all-in-one office printer
Canon Maxify MB5420
An economical printer that will delight your coworkers.
$399.00 from Jet $304.99 from Canon

Who’s it for? Small-businesses or even households that do a lot of printing

How much will it cost? $305

Why we picked the Canon Maxify MB5420:

If you run a small business, chances are you need to print a lot of documents, and not just any printer will do. You’ll want a printer that works quickly (so you don’t have people forming a queue, grumbling angrily), and one that can handle the rigors of frequent printing without breaking down.

Enter the Canon Maxify MB5420. With its compact, cube-shaped body, the MB5420 will fit in any office or house, and while it may not be the prettiest horse in the stable, it can pull a lot of weight. The printer can hold a hefty 500 sheets of paper (spread over two trays), and as we noted in our review, it can print monochrome documents at a rate of 22.2ppm (10ppm for color documents). Critically, it can also stand up to a heavy workload. The printer’s monthly “duty” cycle is 2,000 pages, which will likely be enough for any small business.

As an all-in-one device, the MB5420 can do more than just print; it can also fax, copy, and scan, and as we said in our review, “our scanned documents exhibited accurate colors and fine detail.” While it’s not the cheapest printer in the world, the MB5420 gives you a lot of mileage for the price.

The best laser printer

Brother HL-3170CDW

the best printers brother

Why should you buy this? It has a small profile and can knock out lovely prints in no time at all
The best laser printer
Brother HL-3170CDW
This Brother printer is sleek, simple, and quick.
$174.99 from Best Buy $174.91 from Amazon

Who’s it for? Professionals who need color prints quickly

How much will it cost? $250

Why we picked the Brother HL-3170CDW:

If you want a laser printer for your home or office, the Brother HL-3170CDW is a safe bet, a compact device that you can get at an affordable price. This printer can blaze through jobs at a rate of 23ppm, and it holds 250 sheets of paper; both of these factors make it a good choice for offices, where people may need to print out a lot of documents without waiting for someone else’s job to finish.

The printer isn’t just fast; it also supports duplex printing for double-sided pages. Whatever you print will probably look great, as it can print full-color documents at 600 × 2,400 dpi.

Setting up this Brother model is a cinch, and in addition to its ethernet and USB 2.0 connections, it also supports wireless printing; users can connect with Android and Apple devices, among others.

The best portable photo printer

HP Sprocket

hp sprocket

Why should you buy this? It’s convenient to carry and easy to use
The best portable photo printer
HP Sprocket
With the Sprocket, your smartphone photos take on new life.
$129.95 from Amazon $129.95 from Best Buy

Who’s it for? Smartphone shutterbugs who want a physical rendering of their favorite moments

How much will it cost? $130

Why we picked the HP Sprocket:

For most people these days, their smartphones are probably the main way they take photos. As such, portable photo printers are a nice accessory to have on hand, particularly if you’d rather hand your friends a tangible object, rather than just direct them to your Instagram profile.

At roughly 3 × 5 inches, the HP Sprocket is svelte enough to carry in a pocket, with gently rounded corners and smooth edges for easy handling. To use it, simply pair it with a smartphone via Bluetooth, then launch the associated app.

The Sprocket prints 2 × 3-inch photos, which may not seem all that impressive but make for fun, kitschy mementos. It also uses a nifty printing technology called “Zink,” which prints photos without the use of ink. Zink sheets have layers of clear crystals that, when activated by heat, produce color, so you’ll never need to worry about buying tiny ink cartridges.

The best budget printer

Canon Pixma MX922

the best printers canon mx992

Why should you buy this? Although it’s an older model, it’s still a reliable all-in-one
The best budget printer
Canon Pixma MX992
Despite its age, the MX922 still works hard — and well.
$69.99 from Best Buy $69.99 from Amazon

Who’s it for? People who need a good volume of production on a budget

How much will it cost? $100

Why we picked the Canon Pixma MX922:

We’ve had great praise for other Pixma models in the past. Although the MX922 is a few years old now, like a Roman aqueduct, its sturdy design holds up — unlike its price, which has fallen.

The MX922 holds up to 350 sheets of paper, making it useful for offices or people who simply need to do a lot of printing. The printer has both Ethernet and Wi-Fi connections, perfect for settings where numerous people will want to use the printer. An auto duplex document feeder makes copying a breeze.

The MX922 also uses a five-ink system, and while that may not be the most robust color palette, it does result in good quality photos; the printer also sports a separate paper tray for photo paper, so jumping from printing report to printing photos takes no time at all.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best coffee makers of 2018
Up Next

Best Buy is bundling the new Lenovo Smart Display with the Google Home Mini
tokyo 2020 olympics facial recognition
Business

Biometrics scanner catches impostor at U.S. airport on just third day of use

Well, that didn't take long. The US Customs and Border Patrol says that a new biometrics system flagged a man using a fake passport on the third day that a biometrics was in use at Washinton Dulles International Airport.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
M3D Micro 3D printer
Emerging Tech

The best 3D printers of 2018

On the hunt for a new 3D printer? We've got your back. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned veteran, this list of the best 3D printers has what you're looking for.
Posted By Drew Prindle
best washing machines
Smart Home

The best washing machines make laundry day a little less of a chore

It takes a special kind of person to love doing laundry, but the right machine can help make this chore a little easier. Check out our picks for the best washing machines on the market right now.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
best dslr cameras dslrs
Photography

When you're ready to shoot seriously, these are the best DSLRs you can buy

For many photographers the DSLR is the go-to camera. With large selection of lenses, great low-light performance, and battery endurance, these DSLRs deliver terrific image quality for stills and videos.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
best headphones under $100 header
Home Theater

You really can't go wrong with the best headphones under $50

It's just not worth it to spend your holiday bonus on a pair of headphones if you're likely to lose them anyway. We've put together a handy list of the best earbuds and headphones under $50 so you can save that green.
Posted By Parker Hall
GoPro Tips
Photography

Here are 8 GoPro tips to get the most out of your action cam

There's more to your GoPro camera than just mounting it to your skateboard. Whether it's finding the best accessories or understanding the settings more thoroughly, learn to shoot video like a pro with these simple GoPro tips and tricks.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
Red Hydrogen One
Mobile

Red delays shipping Hydrogen One, shares beautiful press images instead

Red is slowly but surely releasing more details about its upcoming smartphone, the Hydrogen One. Now, we have a few more details about availability and where to find and share that 4V holographic content.
Posted By Steven Winkelman, Hillary Grigonis
Nikon Z7 Mirrorless Camera
Photography

Photo FOMO: What’s stranger, a selfie by a DSLR or a Taylor Swift Fuji?

In this week's Photo FOMO, see why Jauwei is coming under fire for smartphone camera ads (again) and what, exactly, a Taylor Swift camera looks like. There's also info about Yoguno's new lens and new XQD cards.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
best drone photos sky pixel 2
Emerging Tech

The best drone photos from around the world

Most of today's drones come equipped with high-end cameras, which are quickly revolutionizing the world of aerial photography as we know it. Here are some of the best drone photos from around the world.
Posted By Parker Hall
Apple iPhone 7 Plus iphone 8 plus
Photography

How to hide photos on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch

People take tons of photos using their smartphones, but not all are meant to be shared or seen. Luckily, hiding photos on your iOS device is easy, whether you want to use built-in utilities or apps with added security.
Posted By Brie Barbee
Sony Cyber-shot RX100 V best point-and-shoot camera
Photography

These point-and-shoot cameras make your smartphone pics look like cave paintings

If your smartphone camera just isn't giving you the results you're looking for, maybe it's time to step up your game. The latest and greatest point-and-shoot cameras offer large sensors, tough bodies, and long lenses - something no phone…
Posted By Gannon Burgett
sony-a9-best-mirrorless-camera
Photography

The best mirrorless cameras pack all the power of a DSLR, minus the bulk

Mirrorless cameras offer a lot of photography firepower, inside a compact body. Explore the best mirrorless cameras, from the pro-level to the beginner-friendly shooters, in this guide.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9
Photography

Don't fake it in Instagram! Shoot real retro with our favorite instant cameras

Instant film photography has had its ups and downs, but now it's enjoying a revival. To help you find the best instant camera for your needs, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorites, from basic to extraordinary.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
ifa 2017 front entrance
Android Army

IFA 2018 Complete Coverage

CES may be the largest consumer electronics show in the U.S., but IFA owns bragging rights as the largest CE show outside the states. In 2018, the show will run Aug. 31 to Sept. 5, and because of its timing (just in time for buyers to…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff