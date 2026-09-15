The Godox C100 is a fun little camera that gets out of the way

The Godox C100 is one of those gadgets that makes you stop and wonder what exactly you’re looking at. “What the heck is this?” was pretty much my first reaction when I came across it on social media. It’s a camera, a video camera, and a light meter packed into a tiny device that looks more like a fun little gadget than a piece of serious photography equipment. Naturally, I wanted to get my hands on one and play around with it.

After spending a couple of days taking photos and videos in different locations and playing with the light meter, I have a pretty good idea of what the C100 is good for. More importantly, I think the C100 works precisely because it doesn’t try to be everything a modern camera is supposed to be.

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The thing I love about the C100 is that it’s small. You literally just hold it up, look through the transparent viewfinder, and that’s your framing. Press the button to take a photo or hold it down for video. It’s easy to hold, lightweight, and there aren’t a bunch of settings to worry about. There are even some cool little graphics on the back that fit the camera’s playful personality.

The C100 is a 2-megapixel camera and a 1080p video camera, so the images and video aren’t going to be anything close to high-end. You have to go into it with the right expectations. For me, that’s part of what makes the C100 interesting.

The C100 is more about the moment than the shot

I wouldn’t call the C100 a camera for serious photographers. It’s simply a fun camera to use, and the lack of complicated settings is a big part of that. You’re not spending time trying to get everything perfect before you take the picture, and you’re not carrying around a camera that feels like a serious piece of equipment.

The closest comparison I can make is a Polaroid. You use it in the moment. You can clearly see what you’re going to take through the viewfinder, but the point isn’t necessarily to capture the highest-quality image possible. It’s about quickly capturing what’s happening around you.

Godox itself positions the C100 around spontaneous shooting rather than “pixel-perfection,” and I think that’s a good way to look at it. The transparent optical viewfinder lets you compose without relying on a traditional digital display, which adds to the feeling that you’re simply pointing, shooting, and moving on.

For the right situation, I actually like that. You don’t have to worry about a bunch of settings or whether you got the perfect image. You just capture the moment.

The light meter is what makes it more interesting

One really cool aspect of the C100 is the light meter. If you’re interested in photography and maybe use an older film-style camera, you can use the C100 to work out what settings you should be using.

The ISO settings and other exposure information are easy to see on the display. You can simply take those settings and use them on your actual camera. Godox says the C100 measures brightness from the central portion of the frame and can function as a standalone external light meter, making it particularly useful for film photography.

After using it, I can see why. The light meter gives the C100 a purpose beyond taking basic digital photos and video. It’s small enough to carry around, and you don’t need to bring along another bulky piece of equipment just to get an exposure reading.

The C100 also comes in two bundles. The version I received includes the camera and a USB cable, while another option adds a lanyard, carrying pouch, and a microSD card. The card is worth knowing about because the basic version doesn’t include one. The C100 supports cards up to 128GB, while the bundle comes with a 32GB card.

The C100 is for people who want to have fun with photography

The price makes the C100 easier to understand, too. If you’re looking for something fun to use yourself, or something you can give to your kids, it makes a lot of sense. I could see taking it along when you’re hanging out with friends, going to karaoke, visiting Disneyland, or just spending a day somewhere you want to remember.

You can pull it out and take a few quick photos without worrying about whether they’re going to be technically perfect. The camera is lightweight, simple to use, and small enough that you can carry it around without giving it much thought.

For someone who shoots film, the light meter is probably the more practical reason to have one. For everyone else, the appeal is simply having a little camera that makes capturing a moment feel easy.

The Godox C100 isn’t going to replace a serious camera, and it doesn’t need to. After using it, I think its appeal is that it keeps things simple. You take the photo, record the video, and move on. Sometimes, capturing the moment quickly is all you really want from a camera.