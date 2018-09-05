Digital Trends
Photography

Vimeo thinks regular stock video stinks, launches alternative for creatives

Hillary Grigonis
By

Vimeo has carved out a niche involving more than just ads for monetizing video — and now the video platform has another tool inside its arsenal. On Wednesday, September 5, Vimeo launched Vimeo Stock, a royalty-free marketplace for stock video. But Vimeo says it wants to do more than offer creatives another monetization tool and make quality stock easier to find — the company wants to redefine what stock footage looks like.

Vimeo says its working to redefine stock video by launching with a group of creatives known for storytelling, not stock. The launch includes filmmakers that haven’t yet made their work available as royalty-free stock. including Raphael Rogers and Armand Dijcks. The creators also include animator Hannah Jacobs and production company Eyeforce. The company says a majority of the creatives that are part of the launch are new to stock and exclusive to the new platform.

Vimeo says contributors will keep between 60 and 70 percent of the revenue from each purchase on the new platform. The company compares the rates to a 35-percent industry average.

“Vimeo Stock is the next evolution of our commitment to empower creators to tell exceptional stories,” Anjali Sud, Vimeo’s CEO, said in a press release. “We heard resoundingly from creative professionals, brands and agencies alike that existing stock offerings were not getting the job done. Our goal is to set a new standard for creative footage, put more money in contributors’ pockets, and reduce friction to put better videos out in the world. We see a future where stand-alone stock marketplaces no longer need to exist.”

The platform features a curated collection mixing currently available clips with new content. Besides videographers, the launch includes options from motion graphic artists, technologists, and other innovators in the video space, according to Vimeo.

As part of Vimeo, the company says the new stock platform is easier to integrate into existing workflows. Users that are already part of Vimeo’s subscription plans get a 20-percent discount on the stock footage with the membership.

Vimeo is going big for the launch — Vimeo Stock is already now live in over 150 countries. Pricing starts at $79 for HD video and jumps up to $199 for 4K. Exclusive content is also available for between $299 and $499.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy X: Everything we know so far
photolemur 3 beauty batch edits 001
Photography

A.I. can now edit 200 photos at once, retouch skin with Photolemur update

The drag-and-drop photo editor powered by artificial intelligence can now work with multiple images at once. Announced on August 29, Photolemur 3 can now edit skin, teeth, and eyes alongside a new batch of editing tools.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
sony hx99 hx95 announced
Photography

Sony fits a 720mm lens inside tiny 4K-enabled Cyber-Shot HX99 and HX95

Got zoom? Sony's newest HX series cameras fit a 28x zoom in what Sony says is the smallest body compact with a zoom that stretches beyond 700mm. The new compacts are also the first in the HX series with 4K video.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
best tech under $100
Emerging Tech

Here’s all the best gear and gadgetry you can snag for $100 or less

A $100 bill can get you further than you might think -- so long as you know where to look. Check out our picks for the best tech under $100, whether you're in the market for headphones or a virtual-reality headset.
Posted By Drew Prindle
best drone photos sky pixel 2
Emerging Tech

The best drone photos from around the world

Most of today's drones come equipped with high-end cameras, which are quickly revolutionizing the world of aerial photography as we know it. Here are some of the best drone photos from around the world.
Posted By Parker Hall
photo fomo aug 31 apple sony tough sd 249
Photography

Photo FOMO: Apple teaches photo editing, Sony’s submersible and bendable SD

Can you learn photo editing through a phone call? Apple's support team thinks so with free 30-minute one-on-one lessons. Sony also thinks your SD card should be able to handle more -- including drops, bends, and water.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
nikon z7 delay rumors does not affect united states dsc 2043
Photography

Nikon says Z7, Z6 mirrorless cameras will ship on time in the U.S.

Don't panic: Nikon says the Z6 and Z7 will ship on time in the U.S. A statement released by the company's headquarters in Japan doesn't apply to the U.S. market, which currently isn't expecting any delays for the cameras.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
ifa 2017 front entrance
Android Army

IFA 2018 Complete Coverage

CES may be the largest consumer electronics show in the U.S., but IFA owns bragging rights as the largest CE show outside the states. In 2018, the show runs Aug. 31 to Sept. 5, and because of its timing (just in time for buyers to place…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
Red Hydrogen One
Mobile

Unboxing video shows our best look yet at the high-end Red Hydrogen One

Red is slowly but surely releasing more details about its upcoming smartphone, the Hydrogen One. Now, we have a few more details about availability and where to find and share that 4V holographic content.
Posted By Christian de Looper, Steven Winkelman
dji mavic 2 pro drone press
Product Review

DJI has always been the king of drones, and the new Mavics are almost perfect

After flying both the Mavic 2 Pro and Mavic 2 Zoom for over a week, we’re convinced that these are two of the best drones that DJI has ever made.
Posted By Drew Prindle
dji mavic air press
Product Review

Pocket-sized and practically perfect, the Mavic Air is DJI’s best drone yet

After years of developing game-changing innovations for drones, DJI went back and cherry-picked all the best features. The result? The Mavic Air.
Posted By Drew Prindle
awesome tech you cant buy yet nopixgo feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: VR gaming cockpits, mosquito bracelets, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
fujifilm x-t100 press
Product Review

Fujifilm’s X-T100 is a stunning camera, if at times frustrating to use

The X-T100 is Fujifilm’s least expensive camera with a built-in electronic viewfinder and carries on the standard of design excellence that the X Series is known for. Unfortunately, it’s also rather slow.
Posted By Daven Mathies
canon eos r full frame mirrorless camera announcment front lens
Photography

Canon's all-new EOS R camera is its first foray into the full-frame mirrorless market

Canon has finally launched its much-anticipated full-frame mirrorless camera, the Canon EOS R. The 30-megapixel camera features an OLED EVF, an all-new RF lens mount, and will launch with four all-new lenses.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
canon eos r full frame mirrorless camera b020290
Photography

Canon has four new lenses and four new adapters for its EOS R System

Alongside its new Canon EOS R full-frame mirrorless camera, Canon introduced four new lenses and three accompanying adapters. Now, you can choose between using lenses you already have or invest in Canon's new R System lenses.
Posted By Gannon Burgett