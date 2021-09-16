GoPro is set to reveal the latest iteration of its popular action camera on Thursday, September 16.

The California-based company has just dropped a slick teaser video (below) for the Hero10 Black. The 57-second production, titled A New Era of GoPro, shows a slew of beautifully cinematic and highly dramatic action shots (you wouldn’t really expect anything less) as GoPro attempts to create a buzz around its latest product release.

The footage doesn’t show the updated action camera itself, nor does it reveal any camera specs. But recent leaks, if they prove reliable, suggest plenty of notable improvements to the current model.

For example, the rumored introduction of a new GP2 processor looks set to boost the camera’s processing power, while the image sensor is expected to feature 23 megapixels, up from the 20 megapixels on the Hero9 Black.

It also seems likely that the Hero10 Black will support 5.3K video recording at 60 frames per second (fps), 4K video at 120 fps, and 2.7K video at 240 fps.

Recent Hero cameras only supported 5K recording at 30 fps, 4K recording at 60 fps, and 2.7K at 120 fps, so this would certainly be a welcome improvement.

We can also expect to see an enhanced version of GoPro’s HyperSmooth electronic stabilization technology that produces gimbal-like results for super-smooth footage.

There’s no information yet on pricing, though we’re likely to see the device land for around $450 as that was the launch price for the Hero9 Black.

Looking to get your first action camera or keen to replace your current one? Then take a moment to browse through these suggestions showing some of the best ones currently available. Also, check back soon to find out more about GoPro’s Hero10 Black, as that may well turn out to be the one to get.

