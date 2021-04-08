  1. Photography

Watch this breathtaking drone video of a volcanic eruption

By

Aerial filmmaker Stefan Forster has created an extraordinary piece of work (above) that captures the breathtaking beauty of a volcanic eruption.

Shot using several DJI quadcopters, the video captures an eruption that started in Geldingadalir on Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula in March 2021. Forster’s mind-blowing footage has been enhanced by a masterful editing job that takes the production to another level.

“I spent several days and nights at the volcano,” Forster wrote in comments accompanying the video. “It was such an incredible adventure. Every day the volcano looked completely different.”

The Swiss-based artist used three Mavic 2 Pro drones to capture footage that he later edited to create his extraordinary video. He said it was “pure luck” that one of his quadcopters made it through the sizzling hot lava spray. However, it didn’t emerge entirely unscathed as it returned to base “completely melted” and now has “so many malfunctions and errors that it’s funny to fly.” But, amazingly, it’s still able to capture photos and videos.

Up until recently, a video like this just would not have been possible, after all, no helicopter pilot would ever be allowed to fly this close to a volcano in full flow, not that any would be crazy enough to want to risk it, of course. But with consumer drones now equipped with high-quality 4K cameras, the possibilities are endless for talented filmmakers with polished flying skills.

Forster, 32, has been making a living out of nature photography and filmmaking since 2008, spending seven months a year traveling around the world (in ordinary times, at least), capturing content and conducting tours for others keen to learn his tricks of the trade.

Of course, if you’re a drone enthusiast and you’re now considering hightailing it to your nearest erupting volcano (yeah, like there’s a lot of them around just now), be sure to do your research beforehand. The current volcanic activity in Iceland features little highly explosive activity, but many such events are of course extremely hazardous and can cause a huge amount of destruction. And take note — even relatively calm eruptions can release toxic gases that pose a threat to human life. Iceland’s government, for example, said of the current eruption that people are “advised to stay away from valleys and other places near the fissure where toxic gases can accumulate.”

Editors' Recommendations

The best documentaries on Amazon Prime right now

Conan O'Brian in Conan O'Brian Can't Stop

An interview with Zach King, the internet’s favorite illusionist

zach king computer screen illusion

How to watch Doug and Bob’s SpaceX rocket blast off again on Wednesday

watch this cool footage of spacexs latest rocket launch spacex falcon 9 december 2020

Marsquakes: NASA’s InSight lander detects two sizable tremors

InSight lander dome

How to turn off camera shutter sound on your Android phone

samsung-galaxy-s20-ultra-hands-on-8-of-11

How to delete and recover photos from your iPhone

Image storage feature

How to transfer photos from an iPhone to a computer

The best free photo-editing software for 2021

How to hide photos on your Android phone or tablet

Google Photos

A deep dive into the OnePlus 9 Pro’s Hasselblad-tuned camera

oneplus 9 pro hasselblad camera deep dive

The best smartphone gimbals for 2021

dji om 4 review 2120

Crop out pesky photo bombers on your computer or mobile device

How to delete and recover photos in Android