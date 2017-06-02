Between the Streams: Wonder Woman rescues DC, Sense8 canceled, James Bond goes country

DT’s weekly entertainment show, Between the Streams, is your guide to all of the hottest, most important, and (of course) dumbest new developments in streaming and entertainment, providing a handy recap of the week that was, and a preview for what’s ahead. Follow us here every Friday at 2 p.m. PT, or add us via RSS, iTunes, or Stitcher at the links below to take BtS on the road!

Somewhere in the back offices of Warner Bros.’ studios, Diane Nelson and Geoff Johns, the top dogs of DC Entertainment, are pulling back on a couple of long, celebratory drinks — and breathing sighs of relief. That’s because their latest gambit in the critically maligned DC Cinematic Universe, Wonder Woman, has been heralded as a success on all fronts. To be sure, DC and the WB have had no trouble reaping piles of money from popcorn powerhouses Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad, and the improbably dour first installment, Man of Steel, and the films also have millions of die-hard defenders.

But it’s no secret that each of the first three films based around top-tier comics properties have received an unprecedented amount of bad press and ridicule for their sloppy production, simpleton dialogue and storytelling, and uneven tone colors that seem to change like chameleon skin against the superhero backdrop. But no more.

Thanks to one incredibly powerful, beautiful, and charismatic woman, Gal Gadot, along with a solidly crafted narrative from director Patty Jenkins, and the well-employed comedic chops of WW sidekick Chris Pine, DC’s latest installment has done something none of its previous films could muster: Namely, stand on even ground with entries from its comic counterpart, Marvel Studios. We’ll start today’s show by talking about what having Wonder Woman become a hit means to both DC and the impossibly saturated superhero film marketplace, and just how great Gal Gadot really is as the Amazonian superwoman.

But it’s not all Wonder Woman today (despite our lengthy intro regarding the smash hit). We’ll have plenty more to talk about in the world of entertainment, from the cancellation of Netflix cult favorite Sense8, to the new trailer for the star-packed, Kenneth Branagh-led remake of Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express.

One of the most intriguing moments in the entertainment world this week, however, came seemingly out of nowhere from a filmmaker whose reputation proceeds him just enough to make this wacky tale one of the most interesting trailers we’ve seen in months. We’re speaking of Steven Soderbergh’s new crime farce, Logan Lucky, which will rely on a Herculean cast that includes Adam Driver teaming up with Channing Tatum as down-on-their-luck brothers in Appalachia. The cast is filled out with an impressive array of actresses, including Katherine Waterston (Alien: Covenant), Katie Holmes, Hillary Swank, and Riley Keough. But the kicker in the colorful new trailer is James Bond himself, Daniel Craig, playing a redneck convict. Frankly, we could watch him spit vitriol in his angry Southern accent all day.

Speaking of Hillary Swank (she was mentioned), did you know she’s in a new FX drama about a kidnapping that stars screen legend Donald Sutherland and screen not-so-legend Brendan Fraser. Weird, right? The coming series about the kidnapping of an oil baron’s son, called Trust, keeps getting more interesting. The fact that the show is being produced by Trainspotting filmmaker Danny Boyle (who will also direct the first episode) doesn’t hurt either.

There’s plenty more to talk about this week, and we’ll be covering the full gamut. Other topics we’ll touch on include updates about the increasingly growing scope of Stranger Things season 2, a trio of new indie films hitting theaters (and the web), the odd choice for the Uncharted film series, Godzilla vs. King Kong news, Curb Your Enthusiasm season 9 updates, and much more.

