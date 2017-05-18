Trends with Benefits: Google plans to run your home; would you sky-dive from a drone?

Google I/O: As expected, Google is announcing some bold new plans at their annual Google I/O conference. Included are new plans for Google Home, Chromecast integration and something called Google Lens, which will allow your camera to instantly overlay information about what it sees.

Skydiving from a Drone: A Latvian drone-designer has posted a video showing a Skydiver using one of their Drones to fly a 1000 feet up in the air and then jump off of it! What other uses will we soon find for Drones and more importantly, would you jump?

Each week, we gather a round table of tech experts from the Digital Trends staff, along with the occasional celebrity guest, to discuss all things tech. Topics range from the big tech stories of the week to predicting the future, all while maintaining a somewhat civil decorum.

Throughout the show we answer your questions live.

Please subscribe and share Trends with Benefits and send in your questions to podcast@digitaltrends.com. We also broadcast the show live on YouTube every Thursday at 2:30 p.m. Pacific.