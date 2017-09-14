TWB Podcast: Apple Event Recap — iPhone X, Series 3 Apple Watch, Apple TV 4K

Apple Event Recap: On this episode, we’re going to go through all of Apple’s big announcements from September 12th, discuss what was actually shown and if the products displayed were actually a leap forward, or just an adoption of technology that was already created by another company.

The iPhone X: The device is being touted by Apple as the smartphone that will define the industry for the next 10 years. It is very impressive, with seamless OLED, Face ID and an admittedly, aesthetically pleasing design. However, a lot of this technology has already been out there. Is the phone revolutionary enough for you to pay $1000 for it?

Series 3 Apple Watch: The big reveal of this watch at the performance was pretty incredible in appearance. A full LTE connected watch, ‘infused’ with Siri and able to work while the Apple employee was paddle-boarding on a Lake. But, how is it different than what’s come before, from companies like LG?

Apple TV 4K: For this one, Apple is definitely on the slow end of adoption. Roku and Amazon have both incorporated 4K HDR content for years now. How can Apple expect to standout from it’s competitors in this category?

Each week, we gather a round table of tech experts from the Digital Trends staff, along with the occasional celebrity guest, to discuss all things tech. Topics range from the big tech stories of the week to predicting the future, all while maintaining a somewhat civil decorum. Throughout the show we answer your questions.

This week’s episode features Hanif Jackson, Ryan Waniata, Nick Mokey and Greg Nibler.