TWB Podcast: Apple Oled TV rumors, iOS 11…

TWB Podcast: Apple Oled TV rumors, iOS 11 ‘Cop Button’ and Bio-Robotics

Apple Oled TV Rumors: With a grainy, leaked photo, the rumors of an impending Apple Television have started back up. It’s been years of speculation, but with $1 billion already being invested in original content, could we finally see this almost mystical product become a reality?

iOS 11 ‘Cop Button’: A new security feature in iOS 11 will allow a user to quickly disable the Touch ID function on a phone. This could prove to be very valuable for someone trying to render the phone secure, if under pressure to unlock it. However, with facial recognition software on the way, how safe will it actually be?

DT Eclipse Coverage: Digital Trends will be on the ground in multiple locations, as the total solar eclipse traverses the US on Monday, August 21st. Be sure to follow along on our website and everywhere we broadcast!

Each week, we gather a round table of tech experts from the Digital Trends staff, along with the occasional celebrity guest, to discuss all things tech. Topics range from the big tech stories of the week to predicting the future, all while maintaining a somewhat civil decorum. Throughout the show we answer your questions.

This week’s episode features Nick Mokey, Brad Bourque, Caleb Denison and Greg Nibler.

We also broadcast the show live on YouTube every Thursday at 2:30 p.m. Pacific.