TWB Podcast: Apple slows down iPhones; Future of TVs; Magic Leap One

Apple slowing iPhones: It’s been rumored for years, but is now finally confirmed; Apple is indeed slowing down your iPhone’s performance, over time. However, it’s not necessarily all a ploy to get you to purchase the latest and greatest smartphone from them. It actually has more to do with how poor batteries are in general. There is a solution though and we’ll talk about what it means or you.

Future of Televisions at CES: Digital Trends will have live coverage throughout CES this year, bringing you constant updates from the mega-gathering of all that is Tech. Included, will be some very cool revelations in televisions. Caleb Denison will give us a sneak preview of what to expect!

Magic Leap One Augmented Reality: We’ve all been waiting for the day Augmented Reality breaks into the mainstream. The folks at Magic Leap One, believe that their product will be the one that surpasses all of the previous competition. While they’re not the first to make this claim, their prototype does appear to have some stark differences in comparison to others. Are you excited for AR, or is it something you struggle to see a use for?

Ordering Burgers with Facial Recognition: CaliBurger has announced plans to place facial-recognition kiosks in it’s stores world-wide, starting in 2018. They want to make the food ordering process quicker, by having the kiosks immediately pull up your previous orders on screen. Ultimately, they claim they would like to make the process so smooth, that customers could “pay using your faces”.

Each week, we gather a round table of tech experts from the Digital Trends staff, along with the occasional celebrity guest, to discuss all things tech. Topics range from the big tech stories of the week to predicting the future, all while maintaining a somewhat civil decorum. Throughout the show we answer your questions.

This week’s episode features Matt Smith, Hanif Jackson, Caleb Denison, and Greg Nibler.