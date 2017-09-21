TWB Podcast 148: iPhone X to be delayed; Fall TV preview; Voltron technology

Big Delay for the iPhone X: Are you one of those folks clamoring for the brand new, top of the line, iPhone X? Well, you may have to wait quite a bit. It appears that Apple has yet to begin production and delivery time could be a long way out.

Fall TV Buying Guide Preview: We may very well be in the golden-era of OLED televisions and Caleb will let you know what to expect for the Fall and what some of the best deals are out there. Have questions about 4K, or OLED actually are? We have the guide for you.

Medical drone deliveries: Swiss company Swiss Post and Silicon Valley based Matternet have teamed up to launch an autonomous drone delivery service in Switzerland. However, they won’t be focused on pizzas, or getting a case of beer delivered to your house, instead focusing on drone deliveries for the medical industry. Are you ready for medical fluids to be flown over your house?

You may be reading posts from Robots: An in-house AI program named Heliograf has published over 850 articles for the Washington Post. This trend stands to increase which leads to the question; Do you care who writes the news article you read?

Voltron in it’s infancy: A computer scientist from Universite Libre de Bruxelles is working to develop he is calling a “manageable nervous system” in which a central CPU can control and combine the actions of autonomous robots. Obviously this means that we are all doomed.

Each week, we gather a round table of tech experts from the Digital Trends staff, along with the occasional celebrity guest, to discuss all things tech. Topics range from the big tech stories of the week to predicting the future, all while maintaining a somewhat civil decorum. Throughout the show we answer your questions.

This week’s episode features Adrien Warner, Rick Stella, Caleb Denison and Greg Nibler.