TWB podcast: Star Wars AR, the LG V30, iPhone 8 rumors, and Alexa everywhere

Star Wars: Jedi Challenges AR: Lenovo has debuted a standalone, smartphone-powered headset utilizing Mirage AR at this years IFA event in Germany. They partnered with Disney to create the game Star Wars: Jedi Challenges, in which you can fight foes with your lightsaber in augmented reality. It’s pretty impressive and at under $200, could be a huge hit.

Alexa, Alexa, Alexa: Amazon is continuing it’s mad rush to put Alexa in every known device, announcing several more at IFA. Microsoft and Amazon even announced a partnership this week, that will see Alexa working with Cortana.

LG V30 release: Also at IFA, LG has debuted their newest flagship phone, the V30. Digital Trends was able to get a hands on look at the new device and we’ll cover some of the key aspects that have been added.

Apple iPhone 8 Rumors: We have the confirmed date for the announcement and now the location of where it will happen. We’ll give a quick wrap up of the latest rumors surrounding the iPhone 8/X/Edition.

Each week, we gather a round table of tech experts from the Digital Trends staff, along with the occasional celebrity guest, to discuss all things tech. Topics range from the big tech stories of the week to predicting the future, all while maintaining a somewhat civil decorum. Throughout the show we answer your questions.

This week’s episode features Caleb Denison, Rick Stella, and Greg Nibler.

