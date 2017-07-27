Trends with Benefits: YouTube Red/Google Play Music merger & iPhone 8 rumors

YouTube Red/Google Play merger: The two streaming music services (and much more) have announced that they will be joining forces under one umbrella. Will this be enough for you to switch to the setup, or are you happy with the service you’re currently using?

iPhone 8/X/10/Edition update: Another week and yet more rumors about the upcoming iPhone. With all of the competition it faces, it now appears that the phone may have wireless charging capabilities according to an image from Slashleaks. It also may be delayed until late 2017.

Each week, we gather a round table of tech experts from the Digital Trends staff, along with the occasional celebrity guest, to discuss all things tech. Topics range from the big tech stories of the week to predicting the future, all while maintaining a somewhat civil decorum. Throughout the show we answer your questions.

This week’s episode features Brandon Widder, Jake Rossman, Adrien Warner, and Greg Nibler.

