Digital Trends
Home > Podcasts > TWB Podcast: SpaceX triumph, Spotify vs. Apple…

TWB Podcast: SpaceX triumph, Spotify vs. Apple Music, Apple Watch health

By
Subscribe on YouTube
TWB Podcast: Amazon Echo vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomePod, Galaxy X
TWB Podcast: iPhone X discontinued?, Galaxy S9 first look, 50 Cent's bitcoins
TWB Podcast: CES preview; LG 8K television; Home assistant takeover
TWB Podcast: iPhone price cut rumor; smart home hack; delivery robot
TWB Podcast: Apple slows down iPhones; Future of TVs; Magic Leap One
TWB Podcast: Net neutrality ends; Disney buys Fox; Star Wars tech
TWB Podcast: Amazon Key hack, iPhone X Face ID, Google Pixel Buds
TWB Podcast: iPhone X release is here; Roku Stick; Robotic Dog; AI Scary Stories
TWB Podcast: iPhone 8 issues, Home Awards, security drone, robot war
TWB Podcast: Apple Roundup, Driver-less Lyft, High-Tech Helmets, E-skin
TWB Podcast: Galaxy vs. iPhone vs. Pixel, Icelandic Drones and Elon's Spacesuit
TWB Podcast: Apple Oled TV rumors, iOS 11 'Cop Button' and Bio-Robotics
TWB Podcast: With Disney & Facebook, are we reaching streaming content overload?
Trends with Benefits: YouTube Red/Google Play Music merger & iPhone 8 rumors
Trends with Benefits: Comic-Con, Return of Atari, Elon Musk and the Hyperloop
badge_itunes-smallest stitcher-smallest rss-smallest

SpaceX has reinvigorated space exploration: There can be no doubt that putting a cherry red Tesla Roadster into space, as part of the Falcon Heavy X rocket launch on 2/ 5/18, captured the world’s attention. It showcased what vision, ability, talent and a whole lot of money, can accomplish. The question now is what will Elon Musk do next? One would imagine that investors are clamoring to pour more money into future projects. This was also the world’s greatest ad campaign for Tesla, for which there are some pretty bold plans in their own right. A letter was sent to shareholders stating that they are planning to send an autonomous Tesla car on a coast-to-coast trip in 2018.

Spotify vs. Apple: When it comes to overall users, there is no question that Spotify is the current leader in streaming music services. They have millions more subscribers (approximately 70 million total) than their closest rivals. However, Apple Music is now claiming to have 36 million of their own and according to the Wall Street Journal, is growing at nearly double the rate of Spotify. So, who do you use for streaming music and why?

Apple Watch detects diabetes: According to a new study from Cardiogram, the Apple Watch has the ability to detect diabetes in wearers, with up to an 86 percent accuracy rate. A viable health care device that can be used by the general public to monitor potential issues and diagnose serious problems, could be a very valuable tool. In addition to sleep apnea, hypertension and abnormal heart rates, what else could this technology be used for?

Drone-taxi flight: The CEO of EHang, Huazhi Hu, really wants you to know that his autonomous flying drone-taxi is safe. He recently filmed a test flight in the “184” to prove the safety of this potential new transportation device. There is a lot of competition out there from companies such as Airbus, Uber, Joby Aviation, and others. Are you ready to take a ride in an autonomous drone?

Each week, we gather a round table of tech experts from the Digital Trends staff, along with the occasional celebrity guest, to discuss all things tech. Topics range from the big tech stories of the week to predicting the future, all while maintaining a somewhat civil decorum. Throughout the show we answer your questions.

This week’s episode features Drew Prindle, Marie Pardo-Garber, Rick Stella, and Greg Nibler.

Editors' Recommendations

Related Topics: Apple Watch, SpaceX, Spotify, Trends with Benefits, Podcasts
Don't Miss

Interview: Will AI be dangerous or benign? It's up to us, says Ex Machina director
Up Next

'Mario Kart Tour' will reportedly be 'free-to-start' like 'Super Mario Run'