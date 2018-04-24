Digital Trends reveals its picks for Best Products of 2017

Share

PORTLAND, Oregon — December 6, 2017: Digital Trends has revealed its overall favorite products of 2017. To celebrate the best technology products with a 2017 launch date, the staff chose gear across 10 categories – Cars, Computing, Emerging Tech, Entertainment, Gaming, Home Theater, Mobile, Outdoors, Photography, and Smart Home. Nintendo Switch, the much-coveted portable gaming device, earned top honors for the year.

“Our testing and judging procedure is focused on technological advancements, as well as the experience for the consumer,” said Jeremy Kaplan, editor in chief, DigitalTrends.com. “We are especially excited with the advances in new and emerging categories like Outdoor and Smart Home, where the advancement seems to be happening at hyperspeed.”

The 2017 Digital Trends Best Products

Overall: Nintendo Switch

Cars: Honda Civic Type R

Computing: Microsoft Surface Pro

Emerging Tech: Formlabs Fuse 1 (3D Printer)

Entertainment: Blade Runner 2049

Gaming: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Home Theater: LG C7 OLED

Mobile: iPhone X

Outdoors: BioLite Firepit

Photography: Sony A9

Smart Home: Google Home Mini