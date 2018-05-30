Digital Trends rolls out GDPR-compliant advertising options

Share

Digital Trends, the consumer-facing digital media company with more than 30M unique monthly visitors, today announced a suite of GDPR-compliant programmatic offerings including desktop display, mobile, and video inventory.

May 29, 2018 — Portland, Oregon — The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) went into effect on May 25. The EU initiative to protect privacy by ensuring advertiser transparency surrounding consumer data use and monetization has led to a decrease of up to 40 percent in European ad demand, resulting in advertisers vying for GDPR-compliant traffic sources.

In the wake of GDPR, Digital Trends offers its premier advertising partners GDPR compliant-programmatic packages. This allows advertisers to continue to reach their desired audiences in the markets they need to reach them, in a way that respects the wishes of the core EU audience of Digital Trends and its subsidiary sites, Digital Trends Español and The Manual.

“Not only are we fully GDPR-compliant, but we’re proud to offer GDPR-compliant traffic for purchase,” said Andrew Beehler, senior manager of programmatic and yield ops for Digital Trends. “We’re able to do this as a result of our programmatic department’s foresight ahead of GDPR, as well as our long-standing dedication to a consumer-first experience.”

Digital Trends has structured packages delivering desktop display, mobile, and video inventory across verticals such as mobile news and product reviews, gaming, automotive, cool tech, movies and entertainment, home theater, men’s fashion and lifestyle, food and drink, and Spanish language technology content.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to provide programmatic solutions to our key advertisers, to allow them to continue their programmatic buying programs in a GDPR-compliant way,” Beehler said.

For more information on Digital Trends’ GDPR-compliant programmatic opportunities, contact Andrew Beehler at abeehler@digitaltrends.com

About Digital Trends

Digital Trends is a leading consumer technology publisher that aims to demystify technology and help people navigate an increasingly digital world. Digital Trends’ easy-to-understand product reviews, entertaining news, and videos serve more than 30 million unique visitors each month. Digital Trends is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, and has offices in New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Detroit, and Chicago. For more information, visit www.digitaltrends.com and follow @DigitalTrends on Twitter and Facebook.

Contact

Digital Trends

Pete Jacobs, 503-946-9942

pete@digitaltrends.com