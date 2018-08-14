Digital Trends

The best school supplies for college students


Whether you’re heading to college for your freshman year, or just returning for another round on campus, having the right supplies is absolutely essential. Every semester is different than the last, and if you aren’t prepared with school supplies that meet your every need, you may just find yourself getting schooled by school. You probably already have notebooks, highlighters, binders, and every other important thing laid out in the college textbook, but are you ready for anything? Take a look at our list of the best supplies for college students and see for yourself.

Dell XPS 13

$750
This 2-in-1 convertible laptop gives you the functionality of a laptop with the convenience and portability of tablet. What student needs sticky notes when they can just use a computer for all of your note-taking?
Eufy Robot Vacuum

$180
A college dorm can get messy pretty quick if you aren't careful, so a robot vacuum can be a real lifesaver. When it really comes down to it, this little guy is the high-quality party companion you didn't know you needed.
Kaukko Laptop Backpack

$27
Every student needs a backpack. You had one in high school, and you need one in college. But since it's mostly just a bag for your laptop and that stapler you never use, you're going to want something lightweight.
Whirlpool® 4.3cu. ft. Mini Refrigerator

$120
Whether you're living in a dorm room or a house with 15 people, having your own mini fridge can be a lifesaver. This stainless steel beauty can carry everything one person could ever need.
Globe Electric Multi-Joint Lamp

$21
A decent desk lamp is great for any dorm, desk, or cramped corner you find yourself studying in. Due dates may have you pulling a few all-nighters, and the right light can make all the difference.
Agenda Academic Planner

$28
Being able to keep track of due dates, events, and other activities is entirely dependent on your ability to organize. This daily planner has everything you need to keep everything in order -- except the willingness to do so.
Hydro Flask 24oz Bottle

$35
Staying hydrated is one of the most important things any student can do, college or otherwise. This nearly indestructible water bottle should be by your side no matter where you go.
Love with Food Subscription Box

$8~$25
Snacking is going to happen whether you want it to or not, so you might as well try to be healthy about it. These subscription boxes offer a wide variety of healthy snacks to choose from, all delivered to wherever you reside.
Shower Caddy

$10
A shower caddy isn't just a bag for toiletries, it's a shower companion. These are especially handy if you're in a dorm and need to travel to the showers and back every day.
Aukey Portable Power Bank

$35
When it comes to must-have college school supplies, your phone is going to be at the top of the list. A portable power bank can keep it juiced up and ready to go no matter where you are.
Sterilite 3 Drawer Tower

$20
If you're in a dorm room, or just find yourself with limited storage space, a set of drawers can be a life-saver. Though they can quickly fill up with old index cards, folders, and assignments if you aren't careful.
Adobe Creative Cloud Suite for Students

$20 per month
Whether you're a photographer, a designer, or just a creative individual, Adobe has you covered. You can get the entire creative cloud suite for just $20 a month if you're a student.
George Foreman Classic Plate Grill

$28
If you're in college, eating is a top priority. But if you can't afford to spend all of your money on dorm food, an indoor grill is a great way to cook your own delicious meals.
Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier

$40
Studying isn't easy, and the right environment can easily affect your ability to learn. A humidifier can keep your room at the perfect humidity so you don't dry up while you're doing math equations.
Brooklinen Classic Hardcore Sheet Bundle

$198
Sleep is an absolute necessity for college students, but you can't just rely on a sleep mask to get the job done. A decent pair of sheets can be the difference between 6 hours of sleep and 8 hours of sleep.
