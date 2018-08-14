The best school supplies for college students

Whether you’re heading to college for your freshman year, or just returning for another round on campus, having the right supplies is absolutely essential. Every semester is different than the last, and if you aren’t prepared with school supplies that meet your every need, you may just find yourself getting schooled by school. You probably already have notebooks, highlighters, binders, and every other important thing laid out in the college textbook, but are you ready for anything? Take a look at our list of the best supplies for college students and see for yourself.