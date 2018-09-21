Digital Trends
Smart Home Reviews

Echo Show (2018) hands-on review

Bigger, louder, smarter: The new Echo Show is better in every way

1 of 9
Amazon Echo Show Hands-On Review
Echo Show
Echo Show
Echo Show
Echo Show
Echo Show
Echo Show
Echo Show
Echo Show
With a bigger screen and bolder sound, the new Amazon Echo Show better in every way.
With a bigger screen and bolder sound, the new Amazon Echo Show better in every way.
With a bigger screen and bolder sound, the new Amazon Echo Show better in every way.

Highs

  • Improved sound quality
  • Improved display
  • Larger screen than previous model
  • Built-in smart home hub

Lows

  • Expensive
  • No Z-Wave integration
Kim Wetzel
By
Research Center: Echo Show (2018)

We had a feeling Amazon would release a new Echo Show soon. With competition from Google-powered boxes like the gorgeous Lenovo Smart Display and JBL Linkview, which both feature better sound and display quality, Amazon needed to do something to continue to compete.

The company delivered this week with the all-new Amazon Echo Show, an Alexa speaker with a screen (available for pre-order now with a free Philips Hue light bulb for $230, shipping on October 11). We spent some time with the new device, and here are our thoughts.

Alexa, Show me movie times

Like the previous Echo Show, the new Show looks a little bit like a propped-up tablet. But the new Show has a bigger, 10-inch crystal clear display, which has double the surface area of the outgoing 7-inch model. It serves as a smart hub, meaning that it includes Zigbee protocol embedded to connect and operate your smart home devices.

Another difference between the old and new devices is the shape. The older version resembled an old-school blocky TV, while the new one is more streamlined, with a sandstone or charcoal fabric backing. The device is ideal for a kitchen environment, where you could ask Alexa to show you tutorials on, say, how to make lasagna.

Amazon stepped it up on sound by adding dual two-inch premium drivers, a passive bass radiator, and Dolby processing. You can also adjust the treble and bass with just your voice from across the room, and use the Show to set up Alexa’s Multi-room audio feature.

You can adjust the treble and bass with just your voice from across the room.

Not surprisingly, the Show integrates neatly with Ring security products, specifically its video doorbells. When your Ring doorbell rings, you can see who’s at the front door on the Show screen. With a Hulu subscription, you can also watch live TV on the device, and soon, you’ll also be able to make Skype calls.

Beyond that, the Show does all the things a regular Echo speaker can do, like add items to your shopping list, set timers, or tell you the square root of 52,000 (answer: 228.03508502). For those of you who get creeped out by devices with a screen in your homes, there’s a way to turn both the camera and speaker off for privacy.

Alexa, play Cardi B.

We got a chance to tinker with the new Show and came away impressed with the improved sound quality. We mean significantly improved. While we could not conduct side-by-side testing (we’ll do that later when we get a review unit of the new Show), it was clear that Amazon bumped the sound from the good-enough category to good-enough-to-play-during-a-party category.

Echo Show (2018) Compared To
canary view
Canary View
arbor video doorbell prd
Arbor Video Doorbell
google home press
Google Home
netgear arlo go pro
Netgear Arlo Go
hive view
Hive View
notion sensor starter kit prdthmb
Notion Sensor Starter Kit
guardzilla 360
Guardzilla 360
netatmo health air coach prod
Netatmo Healthy Home Coach
wink hub 2 product
Wink Hub 2
schlage connect touchscreen deadbolt with alarm be469nx
Schlage Connect Touchscreen Deadbolt
netgear arlo security system press image
Netgear Arlo Security System
nest protect review smoke detector press image
Nest Protect
emerson sensi themorstat review 1
Emerson Sensi Thermostat
schlage camelot electronic door lever fe599ir 8ecb4ce6 848a 4c2b 80b8 3e7a610ba4cb 400
Schlage Camelot Electronic Door…
revolv smart home hub review press
Revolv Smart Home Hub

We asked Alexa to play Cardi B.’s I Like It, which has a decent amount of bass. While our old Echo Show tends to sound a bit muffled with songs featuring bold bass, the new Show handled the task well, providing a grown-up, clear, bold, room-filling version of the song. We had a similar experience when we asked Alexa to take it down a notch with The Beatles’ Let it Be. Even if you find the sound of the device a bit lacking, you can still pair it with the new Echo Sub or other Echo speakers to bring out stronger sound.

Echo Show
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

We also got the chance to watch a few minutes of an episode The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and again, the difference in display clarity was stark compared to the old Show. Crisp, clear images appeared on the screen, and the device could definitely be used as a TV if you wish.

The fabric backing is an improvement over the old Show, which looked more mechanical and tended to attract fingerprints that, over time, just wouldn’t come off no matter what we did. We’re excited to bring the device home and test out integration with our smart-home gadgets.

The fabric backing is definitely an improvement.

A couple dings: While we’re happy to see Zigbee integration, we wish Amazon had also added Z-Wave so the Show could work with a larger variety of smart home devices. We’d also hoped for a price reduction. While Amazon invested in significant upgrades to this 2.0 model, $230 is still a bit steep. In comparison, the eight-inch Lenovo Smart Display is only $200, though the 10-inch version actually costs more than the Show at $250.

Overall we came away impressed with the improvements Amazon made in its overhaul of the Echo, and look forward to putting it through its paces in a real home environment. We’ll update you on how it does when we get a chance to do a full review.

Amazon Echo Sub Hands-on
Product Review

With the thump of an Echo Sub, Alexa goes from an assistant to a DJ

Amazon’s Echo Sub can pair with an Echo to provide the room-filling bass that little speakers just can’t muster on their own. And at $130, all that bass won’t break the bank, either.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
Echo Dot
Smart Home

Second-gen vs. third-gen Echo Dot: What’s the difference?

Amazon's latest Dot promises better sound and a softer appearance than its predecessor for a few dollars more. If you're still debating between the second and third-generation models, here's what you need to know.
Posted By Brie Barbee
New Echo Show
Smart Home

Amazon ups its smart home game with a new Echo Show, microwave, and clock

Amazon revealed a whole bunch of new smart home products at its annual hardware event in Seattle this week including a redesigned Echo Show, a smart microwave, a new security platform, and more.
Posted By Clayton Moore
alexa echo fire tv amazon 2018 devices event
Smart Home

That's a lotta Alexa. Amazon drops smart subs, plugs, even a microwave

Amazon's hardware announcement likely means a whole bunch of new Amazon Alexa gadgets. From a microwave to stereo equipment, here are our guesses on which devices we'll see, which could total as many as eight.
Posted By Caleb Denison, Kim Wetzel
amazon ring stick up camera update 1080hd sucb3 b531c82a 153a 46a0 93f0 0c66bbf98adf
Smart Home

Amazon gives the Ring Stick Up Camera a 1080 HD upgrade

Amazon revealed an update to the Ring Stick Up Camera that includes a new body design and an improved, 1080 HD camera to livestream any action that crosses in front of the lens. The new model comes in wired and battery-powered versions.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
how to pre order new amazon echo devices smart plug 2018 1
Smart Home

Here’s how to pre-order everything Amazon announced this week

Amazon announced new devices available in its Echo, Fire TV, and AmazonBasics lineups. Most of the devices aren't available quite yet but if you head over to Amazon, you can pre-order them.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
SimpliSafe review
Product Review

Invisible until you need it, SimpliSafe is a no-hassle way to watch your home

These days, there a lot of do-it-yourself home security systems out there. How do you choose? Simplisafe’s latest offering brings together beautiful hardware and the ability to customize your home security package. We do wish that we…
Posted By Terry Walsh
locky smart key in door
Smart Home

Forget smart locks: Locky makes your keys smarter

Instead of an expensive and complicated smart lock, consider making your conventional key smarter instead using Locky, a Bluetooth-equipped key case that communicates key location, use, and door lock status via a smartphone app.
Posted By Denny Arar
instant pot ace blender instapot soups
Smart Home

It cooks! It blends! Instant Pot strikes again with a blender that can cook

From the creators of the popular Instant Pot electronic pressure cooker comes the Instant Pot Ace blender, which can both cook and pulverize food. It turns soups, purees and the like into one-pitcher operations.
Posted By Denny Arar
Instant Pot asparagus
Smart Home

New to Instant Pot? A no-pressure guide to using the popular pressure cooker

The versatility of the Instant Pot makes it a great kitchen companion, but it also makes the multicooker a little intimidating if you're a newbie. Here are some tips on how to use the magical device.
Posted By Gia Liu
Smart Home

Rise and shine with the best alarm clocks to kick-start your day

People are finicky about their sleeping habits, but, fortunately, the best alarm clocks can probably match your lifestyle and budget. Here are some of our current favorites, including the Amazon Echo Spot.
Posted By Gia Liu
sidechef lg smart kitchen 1
Smart Home

Amazon’s partnership with SideChef makes Alexa your sous chef

Amazon and SideChef are cooking up a new interactive kitchen experience as Amazon integrates SideChef's recipes into its new Echo devices, enabling users to access recipes, photos, and video demos.
Posted By Clayton Moore
home depot says smart purchases driven by security children 39235666845 4762c305d4 k
Smart Home

A study says kids and security spur people’s smart home purchases

Why are more people inviting internet-connected smart home devices into their households? According to a survey sponsored by Home Depot, the growth is primarily being driven by children and security.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
AmazonBasics Microwave
Product Review

Alexa microwaved my corn and it creeped me out

When Amazon introduced its Alexa-compatible microwave, we found the concept strange. Our second thought was whether it would also be an Amazon speaker. We got our hands on the appliance at Amazon’s event. Here’s what we learned.
Posted By Kim Wetzel