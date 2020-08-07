Dyson Pure Humidify + Cool review: Convergence at its finest Score Details DT Editors' Choice “You could buy a fan, air purifier, and humidifier separately. But why do that when this does it all.” Multi-functional

Actively monitors air quality

Easy to refill water reservoir

Remote access Bulky size

MSRP $800.00

Never one to be satisfied with ordinary, Dyson is notorious for pushing the limits with its appliances. And when the viral seeds of a worldwide pandemic could be smeared across your phone or lurking in the air you breathe, people are paying more attention than every to cleanliness and air quality. While Dyson is no stranger when it comes to fans, humidifiers, and air purifiers, the Dyson Pure Humidify + Cool is the first to roll all three into one appliance. It’s an ambitious effort promises to keep your home air both clean and comfortable, but is it worth its $800 price tag?

A hefty design

Dyson has a meticulous eye for design, and this product is no exception. Combining the functions of a fan, air purifier, and humidifier is daunting on paper, so it’s no surprise that the Dyson Pure Humidify + Cool has an intimidating stature. Its sheer heft makes Dyson’s previous fan/humidifier combo, the aging AM10 Humidifier, look quaint by comparison. It also has the weight to match its bulk, which can complicate things if you intend to lug it around the house.

Despite the chunkier look, the design is everything you’d expect from Dyson, with the familiar bladeless design, perforated grilles, and subtle displays. It’s thoughtful, too. I’m happy to see, for instance, that it’s easier and more convenient to add water to the container: Just press a button to slide out the water reservoir and then remove its top. Adding water to the clunky Dyson AM10 resulted in frequent water spills.

Focus on clean and health

On the outside, it’s almost impossible to realize all the complex processes happening inside the Dyson Pure Humidify + Cool. First, Dyson Ultraviolet Cleanse technology eliminates 99.9% of waterborne bacteria in the reservoir. Furthermore, the air it sucks in is put through a filtration process consisting of HEPA and activated carbon filters, to capture 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns. For those who have allergies, it’s effective at filtering pollen and odors.

Once the air is filtered and water bathed under UV light, cool and moist air is pushed out through the bladeless fan. Unlike its other fans that pivot around their base, the Dyson Pure Humidify + Cool oscillates air by rotating the vents within the bladeless fan — so the entire thing remains stationary. It’s a better design, in my opinion, because a rotating base seems more susceptible to damage if it falls over.

The mist and breeze certainly helps to cool down rooms, but it can be a bit loud when operating above an airflow speed of five. Still, it’s effective at cooling down rooms quickly — all while purifying the air at the same time. How do you know it’s actually working? Just look at the app.

Sensors that deliver informed data

You can feel a breeze and humidity, but Dyson wants you to know its air purifier is doing its job, too. That’s where its air quality sensors come to play. They break down the indoor air quality by monitoring the particulate matter, VOCs (volatile organic compounds), nitrogen dioxide, temperature, and humidity every 15 minutes.

The Dyson Link app, available for Android and iOS, displays all of the information collected by the Dyson Pure Humidify + Cool — giving you concrete information about indoor air quality. And you know what? It’s pretty spot-on, especially because after cooking big meals, the VOC levels spike. Keep the purifier running, and it’s able to quickly clean the air back to normal levels.

Wi-Fi connectivity means you can not only see the aforementioned metrics through the app, but to also remotely operate the device. If you prefer voice commands, it’s compatible with Alexa and Siri. If neither appeals to you, use the tiny included remote, which conveniently stores above the unit for quick access. A small LCD display on the base of the Dyson Pure Humidify + Cool also shows air quality in real time, along with other metrics.

Our take

At $800, the Pure Humidify + Cool is expensive even by Dyson’s notoriously spendy standards. However, it replaces three different appliances and frankly has no rivals. Even most dedicated air purifiers don’t monitor air quality, much less report them through a slick app and respond to Alexa commands.

It replaces three different appliances, and frankly has no rivals.

How long will it last?

Proper maintenance and cleaning are necessary to get the most out of it, but it’s solidly constructed. Additionally, Dyson offers a two-year warranty that covers parts and labor against defects.

Is there a better alternative?

Not really, especially when dealing with multi-functioning appliances that feature integrated indoor air quality sensors. You may find better dedicated products, even within Dyson’s own portfolio, but when you add up the cost of each individual thing, you’ll appreciate the value the Pure Humidify + Cool offers. For example, the AirThings Wave Mini is an indoor air quality sensor that retails for $80. Add in the cost of an air purifier, fan, and humidifier, and you’re approaching the cost of the Dyson, with more clutter and less functionality.

Should you buy it?

Yes. Hands down, there’s nothing out there that matches its scope. You’ll breathe easier at home too!

Editors' Recommendations