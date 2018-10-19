Digital Trends
Smart Home Reviews

Philips Hue Lightstrip Outdoor review

Philip Hue’s versatile outdoor light strip makes drab yards, holiday decor dazzle

1 of 8
philips hue lightstrip outdoor red
philips hue lightstrip outdoor orange
philips hue lightstrip outdoor purple
Philips Hue Lighstrip Outdoor coiled red
philips hue lightstrip outdoor purple
philips hue lightstrip outdoor red
philips hue lightstrip outdoor orange
philips hue lightstrip outdoor off
DT Editors' Choice
Philips Hue’s Lightstrip Outdoor offers rich colors and is a versatile addition to your home’s lighting scheme.
Philips Hue’s Lightstrip Outdoor offers rich colors and is a versatile addition to your home’s lighting scheme.
Philips Hue’s Lightstrip Outdoor offers rich colors and is a versatile addition to your home’s lighting scheme.

Highs

  • 16 million colors with adjustable output to 900 lumens
  • Weatherproof operation in all conditions
  • Freestanding or screw-clip mounting options
  • Simple installation with extension kit available for longer runs
  • Support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

Lows

  • Strips can’t be cut to size
  • Drab silicone cladding

DT Editors' Rating

9.0
DT Editors' Choice
Scores Explained
Terry Walsh
By
Research Center: Philips Hue Lightstrip Outdoor

Fans of Philips Hue smart lighting have been waiting for years to see the company develop a robust, weatherproof range for the outdoors. This year, the company has stepped up with a new range of lighting for outdoor spaces, including Lucca wall washers, Lily spotlights, Calla pathway lamps and, at last, an outdoor LED light strip, simply named Lightstrip Outdoor.

In fact, budding outdoor designers can pick from not one, but two new variants. An entry level, $90 light strip measures 80 inches (two meters) while those requiring a longer run can invest $160 in a 197-inch (five meters) strip. The latter is certainly pricey, but owners with growing collections of Hue lamps will know that story all too well.

While some lines in the Philips Hue range include beautifully crafted luminaires with graceful lines and flowing curves, the Lightstrip Outdoor offers a more functional aesthetic. Indeed, the bright white and frosted silicone cladding that surrounds the LEDs is quite drab, meaning you’ll most likely want to hide it away, so it’s invisible in the daytime.

It’ll stand up to the elements in all but the harshest climates.

The strip can be simply placed in a free-standing position, although its long length and the fact it cannot be cut to size may push owners to use the U-shaped clips supplied in the box. Once screwed into your deck, wall, ceiling, or other fixture, you’ll find the strip clips tightly into place – a neat option, but one that requires some thought ahead of installation.

Rated IP67, the light strip is robust enough to be submerged in water for a short time, although we wouldn’t recommend it. Protection from water jets (think garden sprinklers and power washers) and rain is a more relevant expectation. With operating temperatures between -4 and 113 Fahrenheit (-20 to 45 Celsius), it’ll stand up to the elements in all but the harshest climates. Fully sealed, individual LEDs cannot be replaced, but a promised lifetime of 25,000 hours should provide many evenings of back yard illumination and assistance with any holiday lighting.

Instant illumination and quick configuration

Once you’ve figured out your deck or garden lighting scheme, you’ll be pleased to find that installing the light strip is a straightforward job. Like all Philips Hue lights, you will need an existing Hue Bridge ($60 or available in Starter Kits from $70) to connect the ZigBee-controlled LEDs to your smartphone. With that in place, hook up the included power supply to a weatherproof outlet and you’ll see the strip illuminate immediately.

Terry Walsh/Digital Trends

Just a few steps with the Philips Hue app (iOS/Android supported) allows you to find and connect your light strip to the Bridge, assign a “room,” and you’re good to go. Any required firmware updates for your lights are invisibly downloaded and installed in the background, so you can jump straight in and check out colors and effects available in the app.

You’ll enjoy playing with example color schemes and a wealth of custom controls.

We’ve discussed the simple and friendly Philips Hue app in several recent reviews, so we’ll spare some repetition here (but if you’re new to Hue, be sure to check them out). We will reiterate that the app makes basic light control a cinch. Packed with features, you’ll enjoy playing with example color schemes and a wealth of custom controls to enliven holidays, parties, and barbecues, or add a relaxing vibe to a summer’s eve.

More advanced smart home owners will love seamless connectivity with any Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant-enabled device, and there’s a plethora of IFTTT recipes and Hue Labs formulas for the adventurous.

Rich color selection and brilliant output dazzles or dims

Once installed, you can’t help but be impressed at Hue Lightstrip Outdoor’s illumination, which offers a full 16-million color range, with temperatures between 2,000 and 6,500K. Color rendering is accurate, with clear blues and greens alongside glowing reds and oranges, and you can choose from a range of adjustable whites, from cool to warm.

With dimmable output from 740 all the way up to 900 lumens, brightness is not an issue. You’ll find the upper reaches to offer more than enough illumination for garden pathways, and it’s a simple job to adjust the light for other locations. Regardless of how you choose to take advantage of Hue Lightstrip Outdoor’s rich colors and fantastic array of features, you’ll find it to be a versatile addition to your lighting scheme.

Warranty information

Philips Hue Lightstrip Outdoor is backed by a two-year product warranty.

Our Take

Philips Hue fans have salivated over the prospect of an outdoor light strip for more than six years, and now it’s here. Thankfully, Hue Lightstrip Outdoor lives up to its billing with simple installation, a rich selection of features, and brilliant illumination. It’s sure to delight garden lovers everywhere.

Is there a better alternative?

High-quality, consumer-grade garden illumination is thin on the ground, so it’s great to see Philips extend the Hue range outdoors. As a cheaper alternative, check out the SYLVANIA Smart+ range (branded as OSRAM LIGHTIFY in some countries), which includes outdoor RGB LEDs, but lacks Hue sophisticated array of features and integrations.

How long will it last?

As a leader in illumination for over many years, Philips Hue is a de facto choice for smart home lighting. The company regularly improves its offering with features, fixes and firmware updates, while the system works with a host of third-party devices and services. Outdoor lighting is new to the range and comes with unique challenges, but you can invest with confidence.

Should you buy it?

Yes. If you decide that your garden or deck could use a refresh or you need a boost in holiday lighting, Philips Hue Lightstrip Outdoor may offer a simpler, more cost effective approach than a full do-over.

Philips Hue Lightstrip Outdoor Compared To
Amazon Echo Second Generation
Amazon Echo (2017)
nanoleaf canvas prod
Nanoleaf Canvas
philips hue white and color ambience starter kit prd
Philips Hue White and Color Ambience…
philips hue calla 2
Philips Hue Calla
ecobee switch switchplus prd
Ecobee Switch+
philips hue white ambiance starter kit prd
Philips Hue Starter Kit
lutron caseta wireless smart lighting dimmer switch 2 count starter kit prd
Lutron Caseta Smart Lighting Dimmer…
asrock x10 iot router face
ASRock X10 IoT Router
samsung connect home press
Samsung Connect Home
trashed 6 singlecue gen 2 prod
Singlecue Gen 2
netatmo presence product
Netatmo Presence
nanoleaf aurora smarter kit product
Nanoleaf Aurora Smarter Kit
wink hub 2 product
Wink Hub 2
lifesmart smart home kits
LifeSmart Smart Home Kits
nyrius smart outlet
Nyrius Smart Outlet
amazon echo plus review 2nd gen feat
Product Review

Bigger. Smarter. Louder. The Echo Plus makes Alexa sound better than ever

Amazon’s second-generation Echo Plus speaker is the loudest, bassiest speaker in the Echo fleet. While featuring a smart hub with only Zigbee connectivity, other upgrades make this device a worthy smart speaker.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
philips hue smart home starter kit connected bulb pack 3
Deals

Add color and subtract $50 with this Philips Hue lighting starter kit deal

If you've been on the fence about purchasing smart lightbulbs, Amazon is selling the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Starter Kit for just $100. For a limited time Amazon is also offering a bundle deal of Philips Hue's White and Color…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
best washing machines
Smart Home

The best washing machines make laundry day a little less of a chore

It takes a special kind of person to love doing laundry, but the right machine can help make this chore a little easier. Check out our picks for the best washing machines on the market right now.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
spooky halloween lighting haunted house
Smart Home

How to create spooky Halloween effects with smart home lighting and sound

This Halloween, bathe your home with eerie smart home lighting and audio effects guaranteed to spook your neighbors. Use colored light and eerie sounds to create eerie Halloween effects.
Posted By Terry Walsh
facebook portal light a lo
Smart Home

Facebook’s new Portal device can collect your data to target your ads

Facebook confirmed that its new Portal smart displays, designed to enable Messenger-enabled video calls, technically have the capability to gather data on users via the camera and mic onboard.
Posted By Clayton Moore
Amazon Echo (second generation)
Smart Home

Amazon Echo vs. Echo Plus: Which should you get?

If you're trying to choose between the Amazon Echo or the Echo Plus, then this guide is for you. It compares the two Alexa-enabled speakers in cost, size, looks, functionality, and more.
Posted By Erika Rawes
alexa echo fire tv amazon 2018 devices event
Smart Home

Amazon has an even dozen new smart devices. Here’s how to order

Amazon's hardware announcement meant a whole bunch of new Amazon Alexa gadgets. From a microwave to stereo equipment, here is the complete list of devices that were announced, as well as reviews for some.
Posted By Kim Wetzel, Caleb Denison
echo dot 2018 3rd generation
Smart Home

Second-gen vs. third-gen Echo Dot: What’s the difference?

Amazon's third-generation Echo Dot was just released. Is it worth upgrading your second-generation Echo Dot? Here, we take a closer look at the two devices to see how much Amazon has improved its flagship Alexa voice assistant smart…
Posted By Erika Rawes, Brie Barbee
vector robot kickstarter anki office
Smart Home

Vector, the engaging Alexa-like robot, is ready to roam around your home

Anyone who has ever watched Short Circuit or WALL-E has surely dreamed about having a robot buddy come live with them. Finally, that dream is now a reality. It's name is Vector, and it's available now.
Posted By AJ Dellinger, Luke Dormehl
best coffee makers
Smart Home

Brew it fast, hot, and flavorful with our favorite coffee makers

Whether you're looking for a simple coffee maker to get you through the morning or a high-end brewer that will impress your taste buds and your friends, you'll find some of the best coffee makers around on this list.
Posted By Gia Liu
iRobot Roomba deals
Deals

The best iRobot Roomba deals to make cleaning your home a breeze

Keep your home clean without lifting a finger using a robot vacuum cleaner. These nine iRobot Roomba deals not only help you keep your home tidy, but many also come with advanced features such as automatic scheduling and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Best home security cameras Alro Pro 2
Smart Home

Keep an eye on your kingdom with the best home security cameras

When it comes to the best home security cameras, the choice often comes down to the one that simply knows how to stay out of your way. Here are some of our favorites, both indoor and outdoor.
Posted By Gia Liu, Daven Mathies
cheap vacuum cleaners
Deals

Suck up the savings with these vacuum cleaners on sale for $100 or less

Keeping your floors clean around the home is a constant chore. To help make things a whole lot easier, we've picked out 12 great vacuum cleaner deals available on Amazon right now, from full-sized upright models to robot vacs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
what is amazon prime pantry price increase 720x720
Smart Home

Here’s everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Pantry

The marvels of the Internet have made it possible to do all your shopping from the comfort of your living room. Amazon Prime Pantry allows you to buy groceries and household items online. Here's more info about the service.
Posted By Gia Liu