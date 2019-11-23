Ring Stick Up Camera Review: This one’s for Alexa fans Score Details DT Recommended Product “Ring's Stick Up Cam is a basic security camera that can handle what most people need.” Affordable

The Ring Stick Up Cam is an incredibly versatile security camera. It can be put indoors or outdoors. It has three power options, running on battery power, plugged in to a wall outlet, or with the Ring Solar Panel. Plus it alerts you of movement, allows for two-way discussions through its speaker, and lets you watch live video from your phone. It’s the Swiss Army knife of security — but will it keep you safe?

Easy setup

As with other Ring cameras such as the Ring Spotlight Cam, setup is super easy. Basically, you just download the app and then scan the code card that comes in the box. The app guides you through setting up your new camera, from a GIF displaying how to twist off the bottom of the camera to inserting the battery that comes with it, and even walking you through connecting the camera to your Wi-Fi.

It’s not the Post-It Note of security cameras.

The name is a bit misleading, though. I was vaguely disappointed that a camera with a name like Stick Up Cam couldn’t literally be stuck to anything. It’s not the Post-It Note of security cameras. You either have to set it on a shelf or mount it to a wall using the bracket and screws that come with it.

How the features stack up

It’s bigger than its little brother, the Ring Indoor Cam, but at 2.36 in. × 2.36 in. × 3.82 in. (60 mm × 60 mm × 97 mm) without its stand, the Stick Up Cam can still be an inconspicuous addition to your security team. It has a lot of great features that stack up well when compared to similar security cameras, though it’s missing a few bells and whistles.

The view range is on par with its competitors.

It has 1080p HD video, which is the same as its biggest competitor, the Arlo Pro 2 (our pick for the best home security camera of 2019) and the Nest Cam IQ. Video quality is clear and crisp, including nighttime situations. The view range is on par with its competitors. Both it and the Arlo Pro 2 have a 130 degree field of view. If you want more than that, you’ll need to upgrade to a wide-angle view camera, for a field of 150 degrees or more. The Stick Up Cam is great for small rooms, monitoring the front porch, or watching a specific area of your yard.

Also like Arlo, the Stick Up Cam comes with movement detection, and the sensitivity can be adjusted so it doesn’t alert you to everything. Arlo’s app has more features when it comes to adjusting detection sensitivity, though. Arlo can also alert you if it hears something, which isn’t included on this camera.

If you’re not an Alexa fan, this camera probably isn’t for you. The Arlo can work with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT and Stringify. Even though the Stick Up Cam supports smart home integration with Alexa devices, allowing you to view the camera’s feed on the Amazon Echo Show for example, you can still leverage the Ring app to tap into all of its functions through your smartphone.

Also, Arlo has a 100+ decibel Smart Security Siren that you can control remotely or you can set it up so that it is triggered by motion or sound. The Stick Up Cam has a siren, but you have to activate it using the app. There’s no motion or sound option.

Price

The Stick Up Cam 2 pack is $198 MSRP, or you can purchase one for $100. The camera comes with a 30-day free trial of the Ring Protect video recording service, which uploads and saves every video your camera takes in the cloud for up to 60 days. After the 30-day trial period is over, the basic service is $3 per month or $30 per year and covers only one device.

If you have more than one camera, you can get a Ring Protect Plus plan that covers all of your devices. Plus costs $10 per month or $100 per year. That’s way more affordable than the Arlo 2, which is $311 (with cloud storage plan of $3 to $15 per month) or the Nest Cam IQ, which is $299 (plus a monthly free of $6 to $13 for Nest Aware).

Our take

Overall, the Ring Stick Up Cam is a great choice. While it doesn’t have all of the features of a top-quality security camera, it does a great job and has a phenomenal price.

Is there a better alternative?

The Arlo Pro 2 works with more than just Alexa and has a few more features, but if that doesn’t bother you, I think you’ll be just as happy with your Stick Up Cam.

How long will it last?

While the Ring Stick Up Cam can be used inside or outside, it does have limitations. Rain can make it temporarily malfunction, according to its manual, and it can’t be submerged in water. It has a one year limited warranty where the company will repair or replace any Ring products (even refurbished ones) that malfunction due to defective parts or workmanship at no charge.

Should you buy it?

Yes! It is super affordable and matches up well to its more expensive competitors.

