The 10 most interesting products at CES this year

Do you love beautiful cars? So do we. The Nissan IMx concept is a gorgeous blend of technology and travel, both inside and out. This car truly looks like it is from the future, and it might as well be.
We’ve got drones in the air, drones on the ground, and now drones in the water. While many of the applications include fishing and search and rescue, you could also strap a shark fin on this thing and terrify everyone. The possibilities are endless.
Virtual reality headsets are great, but they usually expect your phone to do most of the heavy lifting. The Lenovo Mirage Solo takes away all of the constraints of the smartphone by taking it out of the equation. The only downside? You end up looking like Wall-E.
What’s cooler than a big-screen TV? This Rollable OLED TV from LG. This cool piece of tech isn’t just awesome, it is the future. Can you imagine the day when you can roll up your TV, toss it in your backpack, and take it with you?
Did someone say “workplace of the future”? No? Well too bad, cause that’s what you’re getting. The Samsung Flip is the whiteboard you didn’t even know you wanted, and it’s on it’s way to a workplace near you.
Sony hasn’t made any dramatic changes to their Xperia lineup over the past few years, so we are very excited about their latest redesign. You can expect to see these phones hitting the market in late January or early February.
How would you like to live-stream from your point of view? Vuze+ lets you capture 4K virtual reality in real time. Family, friends, and strangers could put on their virtual reality headsets and see what you see. In fact, they could probably see more.