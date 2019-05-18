Digital Trends
Social Media

A fond farewell to Grumpy Cat, the internet’s most famous feline

Jackie Dove
By

It’s almost too sad to think about, especially if you’re a cat or animal lover. Grumpy Cat — super meme of all feline bad attitude — died at the age of seven from complications related to a urinary tract infection. A message announcing her death on May 14 was posted on The Official Grumpy Cat Facebook page with an appreciation by her human family and, at this writing, some 43,000 comments, commemorations, and condolences from her millions of fans on both Facebook and Instagram.

“Besides being our baby, and a cherished member of our family, Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile all around the world — even when times were tough,” said Tabatha, Bryan, and Chyrstal, Grumpy Cat’s humans.

Grumpy Cat obit

Grumpy Cat — originally named Tardar Sauce by the family’s young daughter — had a perpetually “grumpy” facial expression, not because she hated everything, but because of a condition called feline dwarfism combined with an underbite. Grumpy Cat seemed born an embodiment of recessive genes, as she resembled neither of her normal-looking tabby parents; dad cat is a gray striped tabby, mom cat is a calico, and neither have even a hint of a grumpy visage.

Despite her condition, Grumpy Cat maintained what appeared to be a full to bursting schedule — complete with personal event appearances, photo shoots, and commercials. Her accomplishments rivaled that of many humans, with movies, books, and even her own Madame Tussauds wax figure.

Grumpy Cat magazine shoot

It seems like forever — but it was just a few short years ago in 2012 — that Grumpy Cat’s family posted a photo of her on Reddit saying, Meet Grumpy Cat. Life for them, not to mention their cat, would never be the same. In 2013, her scowling, blue-eyed countenance was named Meme of the Year and she soon became an internationally recognized commercial success. She had some 8.5 million Facebook fans, 2.4 million Instagram followers, 1.5 million Twitter followers, and some 260,000 YouTube subscribers.

Grumpy Cat meetup

She appeared on nearly 900 items in her own internet store and served as “spokescat” for Friskies cat food, starred in a movie called Grumpy Cat’s Worst Christmas Ever, graced the cover of New York Magazine, and was the inspiration behind the bestseller, Grumpy Cat, A Grumpy Book. Her likeness is on toys and shoes, and she even has her own Grumpy Cat fragrance (Kitten Fur). Her owners had objected to allegations of exploitation, writing on their website that “99% of the time she is a normal kitty” and that “for the safety of our family and that of Grumpy Cat” she did not do personal meetings.

Grumpy Cat
The face that launched an internet meme machine.

I met Grumpy Cat at SXSW in 2015, and like every other crazy cat person in that crowd, I was enthralled, despite my dog-loving companions giving me the side-eye. In cat, she was super docile, extremely cooperative, and not averse to what I’d consider (as a 15-year cat volunteer at San Francisco Animal Care and Control) an excessive amount of handling. Exceptionally even-tempered and tolerant, Grumpy Cat was, in real life, the opposite of her online persona.

Grumpy Cat wallpaper

With all the heartbreak and tragedy happening in the world every minute of every day, let us spare a moment for a sweet natured creature whose frown meant so much to so many. It’s no meme. RIP, baby girl.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Google's Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are official: Here's everything you need to know
Up Next

OnePlus 7 Pro vs. Galaxy S10e vs. iPhone XR: A selection of flagship killers
Catelyn Stark
Movies & TV

Game of Thrones: Plotlines from the books that played out differently (or not at all) in the series

It isn't easy to adapt a massive saga for the screen. Here are some of the plot points from George R.R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire novels never happened in Game of Thrones or played out differently on the screen.
Posted By Christine Persaud
how to manage multiple Instagram accounts
Social Media

Be the master of your own Insta-verse with multiple Instagram accounts

Whether you own a small business or have separate Instagram accounts for your five cats, we'll walk you through the process of switching between your multiple accounts on your Apple or Android devices.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
downton abbey movie
Movies & TV

Prime-time TV: Here are the best shows on Amazon Prime right now

There's more to Amazon Prime than free two-day shipping, including access to a number of phenomenal shows at no extra cost. To make the sifting easier, here are our favorite shows currently streaming on Amazon Prime.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best shows on hulu ramy featured
Movies & TV

Skip the flowers and sunshine this spring and watch the best shows on Hulu

It's often overwhelming to navigate Hulu's robust library of TV shows. To help, we put together a list of the best shows on Hulu, whether you're into frenetic cartoons, intelligent dramas, or anything in between.
Posted By Will Nicol
instagram create mode f8 2019 instagramshoppingtags
Social Media

Instagram’s new camera feature, Create Mode, isn’t for taking photos or video

Instagram's upcoming Create Mode gives users a blank canvas to decorate with stickers and effects. During the annual F8 conference, Instagram also shared details on an upcoming product tag and a fundraising sticker inside Stories.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg | The future is private
Social Media

Facebook says the future is private, but what does that mean?

At Facebook's F8 developer conference, the company emphasized its desire to take a more hands-on approach to privacy over the future. But what, exactly, will a more privacy-focused Facebook end up looking like?
Posted By Christian de Looper
youtube originals cobra kai free ad supported 2019 season 2
Home Theater

YouTube will let everyone watch Cobra Kai, other Originals, for free

In a slight change to a previously announced plan, YouTube will be making some of its Originals, including popular Karate Kid sequel Cobra Kai, free for everyone to watch with ads this year.
Posted By Simon Cohen
instagram food
Mobile

Google Maps adds a new tab showing restaurants’ most popular dishes

Google Maps is testing a new Popular tab for restaurants to make it easier to order a tasty-looking dish you've spotted on the app. Some users are seeing it under the Menu tab, which already includes meal information for diners.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
facebook messenger news f8 2017 topic feature
Social Media

Facebook F8 Developer Conference: Complete Coverage

When developers want to know what Facebook is working on, they head to F8. The annual two-day conference highlights the company’s latest technologies in development and is an opportunity to meet Facebook engineers. It’s also where CEO…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
twitter 13th birthday changed communication anniversary mem2
Social Media

Twitter: Now you can jazz up your retweets with GIFs, photos, and videos

Twitter for Android, iOS, and its mobile site now lets you add GIFs, photos, and videos to retweets. The feature, which the company said people have been asking for, can be enabled in a few quick taps.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Tinder
Social Media

Tinder Lite will soon launch to bring the dating game into emerging markets

Tinder Lite, a lightweight version of the dating app, will soon launch in emerging markets where access to data may be limited. The app will look to bring more people into the dating game, as Tinder looks to maintain its growth.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
1176856 autosave v1 whatsapp phone feature
Social Media

Update WhatsApp! Sophisticated attack installs spyware with just a call

A WhatsApp vulnerability left Android and iOS devices open to attack from sophisticated surveillance software that could be installed simply by calling the targeted person through the app.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
#womenboycotttwitter
Social Media

Twitter sorry for mistakenly storing and sharing some users’ location data

Twitter has revealed that a bug led to it accidentally storing and sharing location data for a number of iOS users. The issue, which has now been fixed, affected those operating more than one Twitter account from the app.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
how to use instagram guide 2
Social Media

Save me: How to download Instagram photos from any device

Browsing photos in Instagram is one thing, but saving them is another. Until recently, it wasn't easy to get your pics and data off the 'gram and saved elsewhere, but now you can download Instagram photos with just a few clicks.
Posted By Gannon Burgett