Twitter is working with the BBC to live-stream British election specials

Twitter played a crucial role in the U.S. election of 2016, and now it's looking to reprise that position in the upcoming U.K. race.

Twitter is no stranger to election coverage, having served as a crucial platform during the 2016 U.S. presidential race for both the news media and candidates alike. Now, it’s taking that coverage overseas. Following last year’s partnership with Bloomberg to live-stream the American presidential debates, Twitter is now working alongside the BBC for its latest live-streaming collaboration. The partnership will give users access to live video and breaking news straight from the BBC’s election coverage, and marks the first time Twitter has partnered with the British broadcaster on streaming video.

According to an announcement from the BBC made over the weekend, “the BBC will live-stream five election specials on Twitter bringing these key election moments to audiences on the platform.” These specials include the BBC Election Debate on May 31, the two Question Time Leaders Specials on June 2 and June 4, the Newsbeat Youth Debate on June 6, and finally, the Election Night Results Special on June 8.

Promising an “interactive experience,” Twitter users will be privy to a real-time curated timeline of tweets that allow followers to see commentary as it happens from BBC experts and BBC Reality Check. They’ll simply need to follow bbcelection.twitter.com or the hashtags #bbcdebate, #bbcqt, and #bbcelection.