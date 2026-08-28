Bluesky now has a feature to save you from accidentally going viral. I want it everywhere.

There’s a specific kind of dread that comes with posting something small and watching it explode to a million strangers who missed all the context. Thankfully, Bluesky just built an escape hatch to avoid this horror. The platform now lets you opt out of its algorithmic Discover feed, meaning your posts stop getting pushed to people who don’t already follow you.

How Bluesky’s algorithmic opt-out feature works

Even Bluesky’s announcement states not everyone wants to go viral; sometimes you’re just posting for your people. To be clear, this option doesn’t make your account private. Anyone can still visit your profile and see everything. What changes is discoverability, meaning your posts stop surfacing for strangers browsing on Discover.

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Since Bluesky doesn’t support private accounts at all, this is the closest thing to a boundary the platform currently offers. It won’t stop someone from screenshotting your post and sharing it elsewhere, and other apps built on Bluesky’s AT Proto protocol can choose whether to honor the setting. Still, cutting off the biggest source of unwanted exposure is a real win.

How to opt out of Bluesky’s Discover feed?

Head to Privacy and Security settings in the app and toggle “Ask apps to hide my posts from algorithmic recommendations.” Give it up to an hour to fully kick in. I flipped mine the second I read this news.

This isn’t the only new feature either. Bluesky added 10-minute video uploads a day earlier, and it’s been rolling out custom feed options too. The company called this “one of a few updates” aimed at giving people more control. Every platform chasing engagement at all costs should be taking notes, because sometimes the best feature is the one that lets you opt out entirely.