CES day 1: our favorite images from the floor

Digital Trends has the distinct pleasure of roaming the floors of CES and experiencing the magic as it happens. If you want to be a part of the fun, take a look at our Live CES coverage, or read on to see some of our favorite moments.
Digital Trends has the distinct pleasure of roaming the floors of CES and experiencing the magic as it happens. If you want to be a part of the fun, take a look at our Live CES coverage, or read on to see some of our favorite moments.
Here we have this little robot from LG we found near the food court. Carrying groceries is way easier with this adorable little helper.
The smart car of the future? The headlights even wink!
Here we have the folks over at Lenovo explaining their latest innovations. Everyone seems to be on their phone though.
The Nissan IMX concept. This beautiful machine is gorgeous on the inside and out. Too bad we’ll probably never get to drive it.
Here we have our very own Ryan Waniata hanging out with Usain Bolt, no big deal.
Meet The Wall. Samsung’s 146-inch MicroLED monstrosity is even bigger in person.
Here we have the Digital Trends booth looking great. We sure know how to do a live stream.
Do you think you could beat this robot at scrabble? Look at that laser focus.
Here we have another robot, though we still aren’t sure what it does. Even that sassy robot in the top right corner doesn’t know what’s going on.
Would you want to ride in this thing? He’s genuinely asking.
Here we have the latest in VR technology, and this lady does not seem impressed at all.
Look at this gaming display! That’s 65-inches of pure glory right there.
Rain in Las Vegas? Only us Portland natives were prepared.
This Mercedes is one of the coolest cars we’ve seen. Just look at those curves!