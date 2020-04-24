  1. Social Media

Facebook is releasing its answer to Zoom with Messenger Rooms

By

Facebook is taking on Zoom head-on.

The social media giant announced Messenger Rooms, a video-calling feature that allows up to 50 users to start a virtual hangout with no time limit.

You can invite anyone to join, even those who don’t have a Facebook account. Rooms can stay open to specific groups or friend circles and allow users to drop in and out, according to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Zuckerberg said a new feature at the top of your Newsfeed will show all active rooms. “You can just drop in or your friends can just drop into your room,” he said.

Eventually Facebook will roll out its Rooms to Instagram and WhatsApp.

Messenger Rooms
Facebook

The move is the clearest shot yet at Zoom, the videoconferencing service that has exploded in popularity since coronavirus lockdowns have forced people inside.

Zuckerberg said video chatting has “emerged as an incredibly important way people are relying on to stay connected to the people that they care about right now.”

In addition to the Messenger Room news, Zuckerberg announced that limits on WhatsApp video calls will be increased from only four users to eight starting next week.

Editors' Recommendations

The best web browsers for 2020

Lenovo IdeaPad 530S

The best Android apps (April 2020)

best Android apps

The best iPhone apps (April 2020)

best iPhone apps

Facebook to take on Twitch and YouTube with a stand-alone gaming app

facebook f8 canceled coronavirus 2019 zuckerberg

Loom tips and tricks

lenovo-laptop-yoga-slim-7-14-amd-subseries

TikTok vows more secure connections after vulnerability found

Tik Tok

YouTube DIY tool makes it easy for small businesses to create short ads

Loom problems and how to fix them

Avoid Twitter’s swamp of misinformation by following these epidemiology experts

Facebook will alert you if you’ve seen coronavirus misinformation

TikTok now lets you control your kid’s account from your own TikTok

tiktok

How to download Instagram photos

how to use instagram guide 2

Facebook cancels all large, in-person events through June 2021

mark zuckerberg speaking in front of giant digital lock

The most-subscribed-to YouTube channels

Facebook’s newest reaction is a virtual hug