Facebook Events are coming to Stories. On Monday, January 14, Facebook launched a test for a new share button allowing users to share an Event inside Stories. Facebook says the feature allows users to share in order to find friends interested in joining them at the event. The feature is currently being tested in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

On an event page, the share button now includes a “Share To Your Story” option for users who are part of the test. Shared events include a sticker that friends can tap on to find the event details. From the Story, friends can also respond Interested or Going, or click to view the event’s official page.

After sharing, users can then see the friends who responded. Facebook suggests users can then start a group message to make plans to attend the event together, using a shortcut circle by the names of those who responded.

“Facebook Events help people take their online connections offline,” said Facebook Events Product Manager Andrew Valko. “We’re testing new stories features to help people build excitement and rally friends before an event even starts.”

Some Facebook users already casually share posts to the news feed asking friends to attend a concert or event. The potential feature could serve as a shortcut for gauging interest in attending an event as a group, with a shortcut to start a chat with interested friends.

“I was going to a food pop-up in New York, and I posted about it on my Facebook Stories. A friend that I wasn’t too close to hit me up and wanted to come along. We had a great time and ended up being good friends after that. I don’t think we would have hung out if I didn’t post to Stories,” said Facebook user and marketing professional Oliver Luke.

Before the test launched, the share button on Event pages allowed users to share in the news feed or send in Messenger. Facebook has been focused on updating the Stories format since its launch. Recent updates to Facebook Stories include music stickers, archiving, and Group Stories inside the slideshow-like format that’s now widespread across multiple social media networks after being originated by Snapchat.