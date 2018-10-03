Digital Trends
Social Media

Facebook Marketplace gets smarter with new A.I.-powered tools

Hillary Grigonis
By

Facebook Marketplace has become a major online source of discovering secondhand and even new items, and now the online sales listings will use artificial intelligence for smarter sales. On Tuesday, October 2, Facebook announced new A.I.-powered tools for Marketplace that allow users to find a suggested price and even search for sale items using a photo.

For selling, new A.I. tools will suggest prices and categories for the listing. Facebook says that the prices are based on what a similar item recently sold for in the area. Along with suggesting a price, Facebook will now suggest a category based on the description and the photo. Both tools are designed to streamline the process of adding a new listing, Facebook says.

Facebook is also introducing a handful of tools for buying from Marketplace — though these tools are only in testing for a limited number of users. Camera tools inside Marketplace could make it possible to search for an item by taking a photo — similar to Pinterest Lens or even shopping Amazon from the Snapchat camera. After snapping a photo, the tool suggests similar items for sale nearby.

Facebook says that the camera tool could one day go even further, like to suggest furniture based on a photo of what’s already in the room. Facebook says the tool would use the image to look for furniture that’s appropriate for the size and layout of the room.

Facebook is also putting its A.I. to work for the safety of its users, as the tool helps to remove listings that violate the network’s policies. 

Buyers and sellers will also be able to rate transactions and leave feedback on the purchase. The community ratings, Facebook says, have two goals: To help users decide who to buy from, and to encourage more responsible behavior inside Marketplace. 

The update also enhances the reporting tools and adds more types of listings that are from businesses rather than other Facebook users. Facebook says they are still exploring new options to potentially bring to Marketplace in the future, including a tool suggesting a nearby public place for a meet.

The social media giant says more than one out of every three U.S. users browse the 2-year-old Facebook Marketplace at least once a month.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best iOS 12 features
instagram profile
Social Media

Instagram could separate hashtags for less annoying posts

Just what features will Instagram add next? One enthusiast reverse engineered the app to uncover several potential features the app could be testing, including a dedicated spot for hashtags and geofencing.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
how to use instagram guide 18
Social Media

Instagram feature that lets you reshare others’ posts may be on its way

Despite constant calls from many of its billion-plus users, Instagram has always refused to offer an option that lets Instagrammers reshare others' posts that appear on their feed. New reports suggest this could be about to change.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Direct Messages on Twitter
Social Media

Twitter squashes security bug leaking direct messages since 2017

The team at Twitter has discovered and corrected a security bug within one of their developer APIs that has been leaking sensitive information sent via direct messages to business accounts.
Posted By Michael Archambault
youtube
Photography

Musicbed gives YouTube creators a legal soundtrack option

YouTube flags videos that use copyrighted music in them -- so music licensing platform Musicbed is launching a new subscription plan and a way to tell YouTube's bots to back off with those flags.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
snapchat
Social Media

Snap, then shop? Snapchat’s camera will soon buy stuff from Amazon

Want to Snap that item and buy it for yourself? Snapchat is testing an option to shop on Amazon using the camera. The tool works similar to Shazaming a song inside Snapchat; users tap and hold on the screen inside the camera mode.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
instagrams co founders to leave company 16th annual webby awards
Social Media

Instagram’s co-founders have resigned from the Facebook-owned company

In a surprise move, Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger are stepping down from their roles as CEO and chief technology officer, respectively. It's not clear why the pair have chosen to leave the Facebook-owned company.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
facebook-f8-2018-mark-zuckerberg
Social Media

Facebook accidentally blocks stories regarding security breach

Facebook had a PR mishap yesterday as it was reported that the company's spam filters prevented users from posting stories related to a recent security breach. Facebook has since fixed the issue and clarified that it was an accident.
Posted By Eric Brackett
How to get followers on Tumblr
Social Media

These tips on how to get followers on Tumblr will leave you feeling popular

Want more people to see your gorgeous photos and the insightful updates on your life? Here, we outline how to gain a larger following on Tumblr, allowing you to build your brand in no time.
Posted By Brie Barbee
facebook messenger
Social Media

Will U.S. government force Facebook to decrypt Messenger?

The Department of Justice and Facebook are embroiled in a legal dispute over the future of Messenger's privacy policies. The government is demanding it decrypt Messenger, but Facebook is refusing to do so.
Posted By Eric Brackett
facebook security hack 3rd parties zuckfix
News

Facebook warns that third-party apps could have been affected by recent breach

It may not just be your Facebook account that's in trouble. The company has warned that some third-party apps, such as Instagram or Spotify, may have been compromised if users used Facebook to log into those services.
Posted By Eric Brackett
tourists fall off cliff in selfie attempt stick
Photography

‘No-selfie zones’ suggested to prevent fatal accidents at tourist spots

It's highly unlikely that you'll succumb to a nasty accident during your next selfie, but the rising number of cases selfie-takers who are putting themselves danger has led suggestions that the practice be banned at tourist spots.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
how to make an animated gif a
Social Media

These are the best ways to make an animated GIF

Love sharing GIFs with your friends and peers, but wish you could make your own? Here's how to do so in Photoshop, or using a few other methods that don't require you to shell out a premium fee with each calendar year.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
instagrams new boss adam mosseri head of instagram center
Business

Instagram names new boss: Facebook veteran Adam Mosseri

Instagram's new boss is Adam Mosseri, a 10-year veteran of Facebook — the company that owns Instagram. More recently, Mosseri ran Facebook's news feed before moving to Instagram's product division in May 2018.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
facebook premiere polls badges launch premieres copy
Social Media

Facebook Premieres is a mash-up of popular Live and prerecorded videos

Love the Live chats but cringe at the quality? Facebook Premieres will mix the features of Live with prerecorded videos. Premieres are scheduled to go live at a specific time, allowing users to watch and chat together.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis