Digital Trends
Social Media

Did you give Facebook your phone number? You can’t delete it or make it private

Hillary Grigonis
By

Setting up two-factor authentication is usually a recommended move to keep important accounts secure — but on Facebook, adding a phone number could impact privacy. After a tweet from a user complaining that Facebook required a phone number for two-factor authentication, Facebook’s iffy data practices are once again in the spotlight, this time with what actually happens to your phone number when adding two-factor authentication.

The practice coming into question isn’t new — just highlighted by a new round of complaints. Facebook has offered two-factor authentication since 2011. The company says that phone numbers added to an account, including areas outside of two-factor authentication, are then linked to the account. Facebook uses those phone numbers for more than just security, using them for ad targeting if a business also has that same phone number and allowing other users to find their profile by typing the phone number into the search bar.

The tweet sparking the latest round of criticism comes from the owner of Emojipedia, Jeremy Burge, who added a phone number during a time when Facebook required managers of large Pages to use two-factor authentication. While Facebook no longer requires a phone number for accounts with a large number of followers, the network also doesn’t appear to have an option to delete the information once added to the account.

As Burge points out in his tweet, there is no way to disable the tool where other users can look you up by phone number. Users can adjust the privacy settings to change the settings from “everyone” to just “friends,” but there’s no option to disable entirely. Burge points out that Facebook shares that phone number with Instagram and WhatsApp. He says that when he was forced to sign up for two-factor authentication, Facebook said it was “to help secure your account.” Now that statement tacks on “and more” at the end.

So what are Facebook users to do? Well, if you already provided Facebook with your phone number, there isn’t an option to delete it. (In some cases, Facebook may already know your phone number from when users could give Facebook access to their phone contacts to find their friends.)

But for users who haven’t yet given away their phone number, third-party apps will allow for two-factor authentication without a phone number. Apps like Google Authenticator and LastPass generate a unique code to activate two-factor authentication instead of a phone number. 

Don't Miss

Subaru recalls millions of vehicles due to perfume-induced brake light failures
Computing

YouTube beats Apple, Netflix as the most trusted brand by millennials

The popular video sharing website YouTube climbed up in an annual Mblm study, moving up from third place in 2018 and coming ahead of both Apple and Netflix in final 2019 rankings. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
linkedin finally gets around to launching its own live video tool logo is seen on an android mobile phone
Social Media

LinkedIn finally gets around to launching its own live video tool

Live video is coming to LinkedIn for businesses and individuals on the site. The livestreaming feature is launching in beta in the U.S. before rolling out to the entire community.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Computing

Make a GIF of your favorite YouTube video with these great tools

Making a GIF from a YouTube video is easier today than ever, but choosing the right tool for the job isn't always so simple. In this guide, we'll teach you how to make a GIF from a YouTube video with our two favorite online tools.
Posted By Jon Martindale
how to get followers on instagram 7
Social Media

Instagram test reveals direct messages may be coming to browsers

Instagram for the web has always been a minimalist affair compared to the feature-rich smartphone app, but in the last few years that's started to change. The latest news is that Instagram is considering adding direct messages.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Mobile

Need a date for Valentine's Day? Cozy up with the best dating apps of 2019

Everyone knows online dating can be stressful, time-consuming, and downright awful. Check out our top picks for the best dating apps, so you can streamline the process and find the right date, whatever you're looking for.
Posted By Mark Jansen
twitter
Social Media

Twitter keeps your direct messages, even years after you delete them

Twitter is keeping copies of direct messages sent through the social network even years after users delete them, according to security researcher Karan Saini who discovered an archive containing old DMs from deleted and suspended accounts.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
instagram launches location stories to more users 1
Social Media

Instagram to make giving easier with a Stories donation sticker for fundraisers

Instagram is preparing to launch a donation feature within Stories that would allow users to raise cash for a range of nonprofit charities. The company confirmed it's aiming to launch the donation sticker later this year.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
how to get followers on instagram 7
Social Media

Instagram may offer a public option for collections à la Pinterest

Instagram's "collections" feature lets users save and organize appealing posts around a particular theme. They're currently private, but it seems it's now considering a public option so users can share them with their followers.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
what is reddit mac screenshot
Web

Switch up your Reddit routine with these interesting, inspiring, and zany subs

So you've just joined the wonderful world of Reddit and want to explore it. But with so many subreddits to choose from, scouring the "front page of the internet" can be confusing. Here are some of the best subreddits to get you started.
Posted By Drew Prindle
everything you need to know about facebooks new data policy facebook headquarters
Social Media

Facebook’s privacy-focused clear history tool is set to land in 2019

If you're keen to have more control over your Facebook data, you'll want to make use of the "clear history" tool that the company promised last year. This week, a Facebook executive offered a clue as to when it might actually land.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
tiktok ftc fine tt sg article cover 9aa929d570bb06a34eee84886be09b67
Social Media

Lip-syncing app TikTok faces record FTC fine for illegally collecting kids’ data

TikTok's karaoke-like music videos are popular among youth, but the platform has been illegally collecting data from children. The app is now facing a $5.7 million fine from the FTC -- the largest one in the category yet.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Computing

In a bid for extra protection, YouTube disables comments on videos with children

Following a major round of controversy over predatory comments, YouTube will be disabling the comments section on all videos that feature children. The move aims to protect children using the video-sharing platform.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
twitter
Social Media

Experimental feature will let you filter out toxic Twitter conversations

Twitter is planning a feature that lets users on the platform hide replies to their tweets. The feature had initially been hidden away in the code for the Twitter app on Android and was recently made a bit more official.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
pinterest personalized shopping pinterestnewshoppingtools
Social Media

Pinterest personalizes online window shopping with new tools

Fan of Pinterest shopping? Browsing for new stuff just got simpler. Pinterest is rolling out a new section of personalized recommendations based on previous Pinterest activity and an option to shop from only a single brand.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis