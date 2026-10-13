Facebook wants users to train its algorithm instead of fighting it

Facebook’s algorithm has spent years trying to figure out what users want to see, usually by watching what they like, comment on, and scroll past. Now, Meta is giving users a more direct way to have a say. Facebook is rolling out Your Algorithm, an AI-powered feature that lets people fine-tune their Feed and Reels recommendations by telling the platform, in their own words, what they want to see more or less of.

Facebook’s algorithm is finally taking requests

The new Your Algorithm feature gives users a dedicated space to add and manage topics they’re interested in. It can be accessed through the three-dot menu on posts, while new Interested and Not interested feedback options let people react to recommendations directly. Facebook may also ask follow-up questions to understand why a particular post appeals to someone, or why they’d rather see less of it.

The key difference is that users can go beyond tapping a button. They can describe what they want in natural language, and Facebook says its recommendations will respond in real time, potentially changing what appears during the same session. Want more videos about PC building and fewer celebrity gossip clips? The idea is to tell Facebook directly, rather than hoping the algorithm eventually gets the hint.

Meta is teaching its algorithm to listen, not just watch

Under the hood, Meta says it’s using large language models (LLMs) to help its ranking systems understand the context and intent behind people’s requests. Facebook has long used activity such as likes, comments, and viewing habits to predict what users might enjoy. Natural-language feedback adds another layer, allowing people to explain their interests instead of relying entirely on the algorithm to infer them.

The feature is part of Meta’s wider push to make recommendations more responsive across its apps. Similar ideas have already appeared on Instagram and Threads, and Facebook is now bringing the approach to Feed and Reels. Meta says the rollout is beginning now, although availability may vary as the feature reaches users.

Recommended Videos

Of course, this doesn’t mean users are taking the algorithm’s steering wheel away entirely. Facebook will still rank and recommend content, just with more direct input from the people scrolling through it. But it’s a welcome change: instead of endlessly training Facebook through likes, skips, and accidental three-second views, users can finally tell it what they actually want. Whether the algorithm listens as well as it claims is the real test.

RELATED COVERAGE: